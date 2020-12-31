Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) announced on social media Thursday that he will join the expected objection by some members of Congress to the electoral college certification by Congress slated for Wednesday.

On January 6, 2021, I plan to object to the Electoral College certification for the people of the Third District of South Carolina and the millions of Americans who are demanding transparency into the 2020 Election. FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/qj3kdNeGto

Duncan posted his statement on Twitter:

I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States as a member of Congress, and with that oath comes the vital role of ensuring the legality and integrity of our free and fair election system. The 2020 election saw unprecedented institutional issues like states changing their voting systems in violation of their state constitutions, unelected bureaucrats changing election law instead of lawmakers themselves, poll watchers prohibited from doing their jobs, failure to properly scrutinize the validity of mail-in voting, and the list goes on. We need to shed light on the issues that took place during the 2020 election to preserve our electoral system for generations to come. Our mission is simple: Count every legal vote, throw out every illegal vote, and investigate every irregularity and allegation. All American should be on board with this mission.

On January 6, 2021, I plan to object to the Electoral College certification from states that experienced these unprecedented issues like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. I plan to object for the people of the Third District of South Carolina and the millions of Americans who are demanding transparency into the 2020 election. We the people know this is a pivotal decision for our great country. May God Bless the United States of America.