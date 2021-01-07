FBI Asks for Help Identifying Capitol Hill Protesters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for information related to the violent activity at the United States Capitol Building on Wednesday.
“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.,” the agency said in a press release:
The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.
Following the breach of the Capitol building Wednesday, a woman died and at least 52 were arrested, UPI reported.
According to authorities, “One woman was fatally shot by Capitol police. Three others died due to medical emergencies,” the article stated.
In his monologue Wednesday night, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson warned that the violence could be used by America’s leaders to strip citizens of their basic rights:
What happened today will be used by the people taking power to justify stripping you of the rights were born with as an American. Your right to speak without being censored, your right to assemble, to not be spied upon, to make a living, to defend your family, most critically. These are the most basic and ancient freedoms that we have. They are why we live here in the first place. They’re why we are proud to be Americans. They are what make us different, and they are all now in peril. When thousands of your countrymen storm the Capitol building, you don’t have to like it. We don’t.
Early Thursday morning, Vice President Mike Pence concluded the joint session of Congress that certified the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris as the Vice-president elect, Breitbart News reported.
