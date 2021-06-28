Former Attorney General William Barr reportedly described former President Donald Trump’s claims about election fraud as “bullshit,” according to a book on the final days of his administration.

The disclosure is from the book titled Betrayal by ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl that is scheduled to be released in November, according to the Hill.

The Atlantic published an excerpt on Sunday which offered details about Barr’s relationship with Trump.

“My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time,” Barr reportedly told Karl. “If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along was that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”

The excerpt continued:

Barr also looked into allegations that voting machines across the country were rigged to switch Trump votes to Biden votes. He received two briefings from cybersecurity experts at the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. “We realized from the beginning it was just bullshit,” Barr told me, noting that even if the machines somehow changed the count, it would show up when they were recounted by hand. “It’s a counting machine, and they save everything that was counted. So you just reconcile the two. There had been no discrepancy reported anywhere, and I’m still not aware of any discrepancy.”

In December, Breitbart News’s Joel B. Pollak wrote many Trump supporters were angry with Barr for announcing the Department of Justice had not found evidence of voter fraud sufficient to overturn the 2020 election results.

“Instead of criticizing Barr, Americans should be praising him. Barr refused to be what Attorney General Eric Holder was for President Barack Obama — the president’s ‘wing-man,'” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Arizona state Senate audit of the 2020 Maricopa County election results that began in April is coming to a close, Breitbart News reported Monday.

“Legislators from several other key 2020 battleground states who have visited the audit — Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan — have expressed an interest in conducting similar audits of the 2020 election results of their states. It is unclear if any of those expressions of interest will result in additional audits in those states,” the article read.