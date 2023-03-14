Report: House Democrats to Launch New York ‘War Room’ for 2024

In an effort to help House Democrats recapture congressional seats they lost in New York during the midterms, the party’s main super PAC will reportedly launch an outpost in the Empire State for 2024.

Following the House Democrats losing four congressional seats in New York to help the Republicans win control of the House during the midterms, the House Majority PAC will be spending big money to recapture the lost seats in the next election cycle, Axios reported.

The report stated that the super PAC would open a rapid-response “war room” based in New York, equipped with several communications and opposition-research staffers. This will be the first significant expenditure for House Majority PAC in the 2024 cycle.

According to Axios, the field office will be centered around helping Democrats quickly respond to news and attacks from Republicans. The focus will be on swing districts on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley, and in Central New York State.

The main targeted GOP seats will consist of Reps. Nick LaLota, George Santos, Anthony D’Esposito, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, and Brandon Williams while also trying and protect Rep. Pat Ryan (D).

All of the districts voted for President Joe Biden in 2020. However, Republicans saw a “red wave” sweep across New York, with former Long Island GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin at the top of the ticket, despite his six-point loss against Gov. Kathy Hochol (D) when she ran for reelection.

“The path to a Democratic House majority runs through New York,” House Majority PAC President Mike Smith said, noting that the office will “ensure New York voters across the state know just how extreme and out-of-touch their Republican members have voted.”

On the Republican’s side, Congressional Leadership Fund president Dan Conston said, “We’ve schooled Democrats in New York for two cycles in a row, winning even in seats Democrats took for granted.” He added, “Just like the last two cycles, New York will be central to our efforts to protect and grow the House Republican majority.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.