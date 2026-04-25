Two Police Officers Shot at Chicago’s Swedish Hospital

Two police officers were shot Saturday at the Swedish Hospital in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood.

Details of what led to the shooting are not known, but ABC 7 reported that it occurred around 11:00 a.m.

NBC 5 noted that police took a suspect to the hospital “to be checked out before going to jail for a separate offense before the shooting broke out.” The suspect then fled the scene and was apprehended about an hour later.

The New York Post pointed out that the wounded officers are in critical condition. (NBC 5’s reporting differs from other outlets’ by saying that one of the officers is deceased.)

The hospital went on lockdown protocol after the shooting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.