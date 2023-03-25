Former President Donald Trump slammed his potential indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as “prosecutorial misconduct” by “radical left maniacs.”

Speaking in Waco, Texas, with supporters waving “witch hunt” signs in the background, Trump delivered a stinging rebuke of Bragg, who is investigating him “for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanor, not an affair,” Trump said.

Using Stormy Daniels’s nickname, he said he never liked or had an affair with her. “I never liked horse face. I never liked [her] — it’s just not. That wouldn’t be the one. There is no one. We have a great first lady, who people really do love, and she’s done an incredible job,” he said.

Trump suggested Bragg’s investigation was premeditated against him. Bragg recruited Matthew Colangelo as a Senior Counsel to his office from the “Department of Injustice” to investigate him, as Trump phrased it.

“He stacked his office with D.C. operatives [with] a man named Matthew Colangelo, one of the top people in the Department of Justice, was moved into the Manhattan DA’s office to make sure that Trump got taken care of. They couldn’t get it done in Washington,” he said.

“And they sent him into New York to be in the Manhattan office. Can you imagine that?” Trump asked.

“In order to prosecute and do everything he could to get rid of Trump because, you know, our poll numbers are through the roof,” he added.

“This is really prosecutorial misconduct. That’s what it’s called. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs,” Trump said.

Alluding to the failed attacks by the administrative state on the former president, Trump decried the potential indictment as just the next hoax.

“Impeachment hoax number one, phony deal. Impeachment hoax number, two phony deal. The Mueller witch hunt, phony deal,” Trump reminded those in the audience.

“So, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you, and I’m just standing in their way, and I’m going to be standing in their way,” Trump stated.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.