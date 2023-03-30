Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said his state will not assist with an extradition request, his announcement coming after former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” he wrote in a social media post:

The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.

A grand jury in New York reportedly indicted Trump, and the New York Times said the action was in regard to his alleged role in paying hush money to a porn star.

“The felony indictment, filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, will likely be announced in the coming days,” the report said, adding prosecutors with District Attorney Alvin Bragg “will have asked Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that remain unknown for now.”

In his reaction, Trump deemed it “Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.”

He also called Bragg, who was funded by leftist mega-donor George Soros, a “disgrace.”

“Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on,” Trump stated.

Last week, DeSantis commented on the looming indictment, saying his administration would not take part in a “manufactured circus by some Soros [backed] DA,” according to Breitbart News.

His comments came after a weekend of not addressing the matter. DeSantis also said he has “real issues” to deal with in his own state.

Meanwhile, Trump is still the most favorable individual in the potential Republican primary field, a recent Morning Consult survey found, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

