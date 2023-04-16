Sen. Ben Cardin, a longtime Democrat lawmaker from Maryland, only raised $15,042 in the last fundraising quarter, as no official reelection plans have been announced.

The senator, who was first elected to office in 1986, has not officially announced running for reelection in 2024. However, while he takes his time to decide, the rumors of a possible retirement have grown since last year.

Cardin's fundraising activity in the last quarter of the year will invite speculation that the 79-year-old lawmaker will not seek a fourth term in 2024. https://t.co/Lsew9siasU — Maryland Matters (@marylandmatters) February 3, 2023

Democrats from his state have reportedly been “preparing campaigns that can strike ASAP if the genial Marylander retires.”

NEW: Sen Ben Cardin (D) hasn’t decided if he’s retiring in 2024 but the shadow race for #MDSEN has begun anyway PG County Exec Angela Alsobrooks + Rep David Trone are in process of hiring staff. Rep Jamie Raskin could run too w @burgessev @sarahnferris https://t.co/BU0fOl4wBt — Ally Mutnick (@allymutnick) February 3, 2023

His new campaign finance filing from Friday showed that he only raised $15,042 this last fundraising quarter and raised less than $30,000 over the last three months of 2022, despite currently having just under $1 million in cash.

In comparison, NBC News acknowledged over the weekend that at the same point in time during his last race, he raised $325,000 in the first quarter of 2017. A spokesperson for the senator told the publication not to look too much into his fundraising numbers since he has a large amount of cash on hand.

Similarly to Cardin, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), who recently announced she would not seek reelection, raised less than $600 in the last quarter of 2022 before her announcement. Feinstein made her announcement in February after she appeared to push off her decision to announce if she would run for reelection or retire.

Additionally, as Democrats are reportedly readying campaigns in case Cardin signals he will retire, multiple Democrats jumped into the race for Feinstein’s seat before she could make an official announcement.

If the three-term senator retires, it could spark a crowded primary for the Democrat party. In February, Politico explained that at least three politicians are looking to make a possible run, including Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks and Reps. Jamie Raskin and David Trone.

Additionally, while Maryland is considered to be a safe U.S. Senate Democrat seat, the party will inevitably be stretched thin as there are a lot of seats on the line. In the next election cycle, 23 of the 33 Senate seats up for reelection are currently held by Democrats or left-leaning Independents, and former President Donald Trump won six of those states by double digits in at least one of his presidential elections.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.