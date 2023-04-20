Poll: Donald Trump’s Post-Indictment Boost Erodes

Former President Donald Trump’s post-indictment boost in the polls seems to be eroding, as demonstrated in the latest Yahoo News/YouGov survey.

Trump experienced a boost in polls following his indictment at the hands of a New York grand jury and woke District Attorney Alvin Bragg, even taking the lead over President Biden, according to a survey from The Economist/YouGov. Last week’s Morning Consult survey found Trump with the widest lead over his closest potential challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), as the former president jumped 33 points ahead post-indictment.

Poll after poll found the public expressing that the indictment would only help — not hurt — Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

RSBN / Rumble

However, it appears the immediate post-indictment boost is now waning.

The latest Yahoo News/YouGov survey found Trump’s 26-point lead over DeSantis in a head-t0-head matchup reducing ten points to 16 percent. In other words, two weeks ago, Trump led DeSantis 57 percent to 31 percent among Republicans and Republican-leaners. Trump now leads DeSantis 52 percent to 36 percent.