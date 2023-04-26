Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden, Will Not Run Against Him

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told the Associated Press on Tuesday that he will endorse President Joe Biden in his 2024 bid for reelection instead of running against him.

Biden’s main 2020 primary rival told the Associated Press that he would “do everything” he could to get the president reelected, putting off another presidential run of his own in 2024.

“The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia,” Sanders said in an interview. “So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected.”

Sanders’s decision comes after the 80-year-old President Biden announced his plans to run for reelection via video format on social media. At the end of a second term, he would be 86. As Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak noted, Biden’s launch video failed to name a single achievement in his first term or what he has planned for a second term if he is reelected.

Sanders’ decision to endorse Biden comes after he had left open the possibility of running against the president over the last year, the Associated Press acknowledged. His endorsement also suggests that the far-left wing could unify behind the president since Sanders also discouraged any other “high-profile progressive candidates” from challenging Biden.

“People will do what they want to do,” Sanders said about other people running against the president.

“I think Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee,” he added. “And my job, and I think the progressive movement’s job, is to make certain that he stands up and fights for the working class of this country and does not take anything for granted.”

So far, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have announced that they will be running for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination. They have criticized the Democrat National Committee (DNC) for planning no debates against Biden, and Kennedy has gone as far as to say the DNC has a “rigged” primary system.

