Poll: Donald Trump’s Net Favorability Rating Reaches All-Time High

Former President Donald Trump’s net favorability rating has reached an all-time high, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

According to data from this particular survey, Trump’s net favorability has increased significantly since December — shortly after the official launch of his 2024 presidential bid.

In December, for example, Trump’s favorability was underwater among registered voters, as 41 percent viewed him at least somewhat favorably, compared to 55 percent who did not — a net of -14. He showed a slight improvement in March, reducing his net approval to -8. The following month, it shrank even more, to -3.

The latest results show Trump now breaking even in this survey, with 49 percent of registered voters viewing him at least somewhat favorably and 49 percent viewing him at least somewhat unfavorably — a 14-point swing over the last few months:

YouGov/Economist Poll: Trump's net favorability rating hits an all-time high Favorable/Unfavorable • Dec. 31: 41/55 (net -14) • Mar. 14: 45/53 (net -8) • Apr. 21: 47/50 (net -3) • MAY 23: 49/49 (=) Since Dec. 31, Trump's net favorability rating has risen by 14 points pic.twitter.com/hipMmTd8nQ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 25, 2023

Trump’s favorability remains high among Republicans, specifically, as 84 percent have an at least somewhat favorable view of the former president. Of those, 54 percent hold a “very” favorable view. Notably, over a quarter of Democrats, 26 percent, also hold an at least somewhat favorable view of Trump — a sentiment shared by 38 percent of independents.

The data coincides with this week’s Morning Consult survey, which found Trump’s favorability ticking up among Republicans, specifically, as well. He stands as the fan favorite in the potentially crowded GOP field, per the survey.

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey found Trump with the highest favorability in the race, as 80 percent have a favorable view of the former president. That reflects a two-point uptick from the 78 percent who said the same last week. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis boasts the second highest favorability in the GOP field with 72 percent viewing him favorably — the same percentage he saw two weeks ago before slipping to 66 percent last week. Fifty-nine percent have a favorable view of former Vice President Mike Pence — a two-point decrease from the 61 percent who said the same last week. The percentage of those who have an unfavorable view of Pence has jumped six points the last week, going from 25 percent to 31 percent.

The survey comes the same week that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made it official, formally jumping into the presidential race on Wednesday.

I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback. pic.twitter.com/YmkWkLaVDg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 24, 2023

Watch — Donna Brazile: Trump Is Going to Be GOP 2024 Nominee