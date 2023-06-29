Montana businessman and combat veteran Tim Sheehy (R) announced Thursday that he has Gov. Greg Gianforte’s (R-MT) support in his bid for the U.S. Senate, marking the latest of a string of endorsements from prominent GOP officials since his launch Tuesday.

Update: Around the time of this article’s publication, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar tweeted that Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) also endorsed Sheehy on Thursday afternoon.

#MTSEN: Tim Sheehy building momentum from Trump-friendly GOP senators. Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) endorses him today, calling him a "valuable ally in changing business as usual." That now makes 4/10 senators who backed Trump also backing Sheehy. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) June 29, 2023

In addition, Budd Marks, the fourth republican senator who has endorsed former President Donald Trump, will also support Sheehy. In a statement shared on Twitter by Kirk Bado, managing editor of the National Journal’s “the Hotline,” Budd said, “I’m excited to endorse him, knowing he will be a valuable ally in changing business as usual.”

Sheehy, a retired Navy SEAL with several deployments, issued a press release via email Thursday morning sharing the governor’s endorsement. Gianforte called Sheehy a “good friend” and expressed excitement over his bid.

“Tim’s business experience and commitment to public service is what we need in Washington,” Gianforte stated. “I know that Tim Sheehy will serve Montana well in the U.S. Senate, and he has my full support.”

I appreciate the trust @GregForMontana has placed in our campaign. Let's all work together to win this race and flip the seat RED! Support our campaign here: https://t.co/4Is8HaW8xK pic.twitter.com/yIkbZ7dkbE — Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) June 29, 2023

The candidate responded in a tweet, expressing his appreciation for “the trust [Gianforte] has placed in our campaign.”

“Let’s all work together to win this race and flip the seat RED!” he added.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) has also endorsed the veteran, according to the release. Gianforte and Mullin join three more Republican Senators who have announced their support for Sheehy, with the first being Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, on Tuesday.

Before his first day as a candidate was through, Sheehy also secured Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) and Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) endorsements. Notably, Blackburn, Daines, and Mullin have all announced their support for former President Donald Trump, a sign that the candidate is ingratiating himself with the MAGA faction of the GOP.

While Sheehy, who founded aerial firefighter company Aerospace and served as its CEO, scoops up big-time endorsements, he may face primary competition in Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT), who Politico reports is planning a run.

But while the Navy SEAL veteran has endorsed Trump, Rosendale, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, abstained from endorsing in the presidential race several months ago while speaking with Politico. The move is unlikely to move the needle for Rosendale on a Trump endorsement, which has proved to be of extremely high value in contentious primaries over past election cycles. What’s more, a source close to the 45th president slammed Rosendale on Wednesday while dubbing Sheehy as a “strong America First conservative.”

“While career politician Matt Rosendale cowardly kowtows to his anti-MAGA globalist donors and refuses to support Trump in 2024, Tim Sheehy gave a middle finger to the establishment by publicly endorsing Trump for reelection in 2024,” the source told Breitbart News. “Unlike Rosendale, Sheehy is a strong America First conservative and a true political outsider who is already proving that he has the courage to stand up to the swamp in Washington, DC.”

