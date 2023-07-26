Poll: Ron DeSantis’s Net Favorability Falls to Historic Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) net favorability has fallen to a historic low among registered voters, according to data from the latest Civiqs survey.

The survey asked registered voters if they have a favorable or unfavorable view of DeSantis, who announced his presidential bid in late May.

The latest data shows a majority, 57 percent, view the presidential hopeful unfavorably, compared to 33 percent who have a favorable view. That gives him a net favorability rating of -24, the lowest recorded in this particular survey.

For further comparison, on Election Day 2022, 48 percent viewed DeSantis unfavorably, compared to 46 percent who had a favorable view. The gap narrowed to one point difference in December, but it only continued to grow from January into the rest of the year.

On the day of his campaign launch, May 24, 2023, 55 percent had an unfavorable view of DeSantis, compared to 36 percent who had a favorable view. At that point, he had a net favorability rating of -19 percent.

Seventy percent of Republicans, specifically, have a favorable view of DeSantis, compared to 15 percent who do not and 15 percent who remain unsure. Most independents, 56 percent, have an unfavorable view of the presidential hopeful as well, compared to 31 percent who have a favorable view.

DeSantis’s sinking favorability rating among registered voters in this particular survey comes as he struggles to gain on former President Donald Trump in both national and state-level surveys. This week’s Morning Consult poll, for example, showed Trump up 43 points over DeSantis, who sunk to 16 percent — a “weekly tracking low.”

The results also come as the DeSantis campaign slashes staff in order to streamline operations, laying off 38 staff members, according to reports.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis’s campaign manager, Generra Peck said in a statement.

“Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback, and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign,” she added.

