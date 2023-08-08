Former President Donald Trump looms large over the Republican primary field with 55 percent of support, adding nine points to his lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in two months, according to an internal Coefficient poll from his campaign.

Daily Mail first obtained the poll, conducted after Trump’s arraignment last week, that shows him 42 points ahead of DeSantis, who is teetering on the edge of single digits with 13 percent. Per the Mail, the twoegistered at 51 percent and 18 percent, respectively, in June.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 55% (+3 from May)

• DeSantis — 13% (-6)

• Christie — 5%

• Ramaswamy — 4% (+2)

H2H

• Trump — 57% (+4)

• DeSantis — 21% (-9) ⦿ @coefficientpoll | Trump internal

⦿ August 5-6 | 1,638 LV | ±2.4%https://t.co/ZOvQld2hFz pic.twitter.com/pMrzFlRy7V — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 8, 2023

In a hypothetical head-to-head between Trump and DeSantis, the Florida governor sees a slight bump up to 21 percent but is still far behind the frontrunner at 57 percent, per the Mail’s analysis.

Regarding the deeper field, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) lands in third place with five percent of the response, followed by 37-year-old entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

From there, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) make up a combined nine percent of the response.

“President Trump is dominating the Republican primary field as the attacks from Joe Biden’s Justice Department continue to backfire,” a Trump campaign aide said in a statement to Daily Mail.

The polling data is consistent with other national surveys that show the 45th president with more than 50 percent of support. A Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday shows Trump at 59 percent while DeSantis registers at 16 percent. A YouGov/Economist poll from late last month had Trump at 54 percent and indicated he added ten points to his lead over DeSantis compared to its previous poll two weeks prior.

Coefficient also gauged public perception of the latest indictment against Trump, which alleges he attempted to overturn the results of the last election. Three in four of the respondents say the charges are meant to serve as a distraction to allegations levied against President Joe Biden and his family members, whose business dealings have come under intense scrutiny.

Coefficient sampled 1,638 GOP primary voters nationally on August 5 and 6. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points.