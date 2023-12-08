Donald Trump Making ‘Concerted Effort to Win’ in Blue New Jersey

Former President Donald Trump is making a “concerted effort to win” in blue New Jersey, with Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) heading up the 2024 effort, Trump announced on Friday, previewing rallies and events in the Garden State as he continues to maintain his status as the runaway frontrunner in the GOP primary race.

“I am pleased to announce that very popular and highly respected Congressman, Jeff Van Drew, will be heading up my New Jersey effort for President,” Trump announced on Truth Social, deeming the congressman “one of the best political minds anywhere.”

Further, Trump said both he and Van Drew feel like Trump has a chance to win New Jersey in the next presidential election due to President Joe Biden’s abysmal policies and the effect they have had on the state.

“He feels, as do I, that because the Biden Administration has been so bad to the Garden State, that we have a very good chance of winning New Jersey,” he said, previewing rallies and other events in the state, making it clear that his team is going to make a “concerted effort to WIN!”

Trump continued:

I spend a great deal of time in New Jersey, love the State, and its people. With what is going on in our Country now, Open and Broken Borders, Record Setting Crime, High Taxes and Regulations, Disrespect of our Military and Vets, the Worst Inflation in 72 years, and a Terrible Economy, we will win New Jersey, and possibly by a lot.

“Jeff Van Drew will put his Talents on display for all to see,” he added.

It is certainly a large undertaking, as New Jersey, which has 14 electoral votes to offer, has chosen the Democrat nominee in every single presidential election for the last three decades — since 1992. In 2016, Trump lost the state by 14.1 percentage points, and in 2020, the gap was 15.9 percentage points.

Rep. Van Drew spoke to Breitbart News Saturday in April and said at the time that he believes Democrats are targeting Trump with the New York indictment because they are afraid of what he will do — let the “truth ring out” — if he makes it back to the White House.

“This is a disease with the Democrats at this point. They just can’t stop. We had one impeachment, we had another impeachment, we had the Russian collusion, we had the stuff with Ukraine, that’s only to mention a few. They just can’t leave it alone,” he said. “They are, in my opinion, so afraid of this man because they know if he wins the presidency of the United States again, that he will let the truth ring out.”

“He will crack that ugly egg called Washington, DC, and let out the stench and corruption and everything else,” the congressman added.