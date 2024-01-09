Iowa Forecast Predicts Frigid Caucus Night with Below-Zero Temperatures

The weather forecast for Monday’s Iowa primary is expected to reach as low as -13 degrees.

The freezing temperatures could impact Iowa’s Republican caucus. As in all elections, turnout determines success.

The weather could either suppress turnout — benefiting the front runner, former President Donald Trump — or discourage attendance from pro-Trump Iowans who believe the former president will easily win the state primary.

On election night, the Weather Channel forecasts Des Moines will experience mostly clear skies with a low of -13 degrees. It predicts winds will blow from ten to 15 miles per hour.

During the day, forecasters say the weather could be as low as -5 degrees with partly cloudy skies and ten to 20-mile-per-hour winds:

Trump is the favorite to clench the first GOP primary of the 2024 cycle in Iowa. Trump also leads in New Hampshire and South Carolina:

Iowa: Trump leads former Gov. Nikki Haley by 35 points.

New Hampshire: Trump leads Haley by 14 points.

South Carolina: Trump leads Haley by 31 points.

“Nikki Haley has been in the pocket of the open borders establishment donors her entire career, and she’s a globalist. She likes the globe,” Trump said in Iowa on Friday. “Haley’s campaign is being funded by Biden donors. Did you know that?” Trump asked. “Biden donors,” he repeated.

“We fought long and hard to rescue the Republican Party from the likes of Mitt Romney, Karl Rove, Paul Ryan,” Trump said. “There’s no chance we’re going to let them [RINOs] claw their way back into power.”

Haley is performing her best in New Hampshire, placing considerable resources in the state. New Hampshire is the second GOP primary state on the calendar.

“The structure of [the primary] is really amazing. Iowa starts it. You change personalities; you go into New Hampshire.” she gaffed on PBS about the GOP primary process.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.