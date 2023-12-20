Poll: Haley Doubles Support in New Hampshire as Trump Leads the Pack

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has doubled her support in New Hampshire as former President Donald Trump continues to lead the pack of Republican primary candidates by double digits, the latest survey from Saint Anselm College Survey Center (SACSC) at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) found.

As is consistent with other surveys, Trump continues to lead the pack in New Hampshire with 44 percent support — a lead the survey describes as “significant.” Haley comes in second place, 14 points behind with 30 percent support. However, this is positive news for Haley, who doubled her support since September’s survey, moving from 15 percent to 30 percent. This news also follows New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) endorsing her for president above all the other GOP candidates.

RELATED — Sununu: Nikki Haley ‘Is the Path to Making Sure that Trump Isn’t the Nominee’

“After earning the key endorsement of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, former Ambassador Nikki Haley has broken away from the pack pursuing former President Donald Trump and become the clear alternative,” New Hampshire Institute of Politics Executive Director Neil Levesque said in a statement.

“However, even after cutting Trump’s lead in half, she still trails, as his support remains steady in the mid-40’s. Trump’s supporters seem undeterred by the former president’s ongoing legal challenges,” he added.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie comes in third place with 12 percent support in the Granite State, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has continued to fall off the map, dropping to just six percent support in the early primary state:

She’s gaining: new @SaintAnselmPoll shows @NikkiHaley closing the gap on former president Donald Trump in New Hampshire. She’s doubled her support since the last poll while Trump is holding steady. #FITN #NHPolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/Iwgo6LtIE4 — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) December 20, 2023

The survey was taken December 18-19, among 1,711 likely New Hampshire voters. GOP primary questions have a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. It also comes as Haley asserts that Trump is getting “nervous,” pointing to an attack ad from the pro-Trump Super PAC MAGA Inc.

Two days ago, Donald Trump denied our surge in New Hampshire existed. Now, he’s running a negative ad against me. Someone’s getting nervous. #BringIt — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 19, 2023

Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls shows Haley down by 23 points against Trump in the Granite State.

RELATED — Christie: Nikki Haley Should Be Ashamed She Is Enabling ‘Disgusting’ Trump