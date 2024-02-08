President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who brought up concerns — documented in polling — that Americans harbor about his age after he addressed the nation about the special counsel report finding he “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency.”

After delivering brief remarks, Biden began fielding questions from the press, and reporters zoned in on his age and memory. One reporter drew Biden’s ire when she raised concerns about his age.

“Mr. President, for months when you were asked about your age, you would respond with the words, ‘watch me,’” she noted, prompting Biden to say, “watch me,” from the podium.

“Many American people have been watching, and they have expressed concerns about your age,” she followed up.

“That is your judgment! That is your judgment,” the president interjected with his brow furled and finger pointed. “That is not the judgment of the press.”

“They express concerns about your mental acuity, they say that you are too old. Mr. President, in December, you told me, ‘there are many other Democrats who could defeat Donald Trump,’ so why does it have to be you now?” she fired back.

“Because I’m the most qualified person in this country to be president of the United States and finish the job I started,” he responded.

As the reporter pointed out, Americans’ concerns about Biden’s age and mental acuity are well documented. A Harvard-Harris poll published in late January found that 63 percent of the 2,346 registered voters sampled had “doubts about his fitness for office,” while nearly 70 percent said he was “showing he is too old” for the presidency.

More recently, an NBC News report published Tuesday found, “Three-quarters of voters, including half of Democrats, say they have concerns about President Joe Biden’s mental and physical health,” as the outlet’s Mark Murray reported.