‘Faux Outrage’: Transgender Levine Dismisses Public Anger over Easter Provocation

President Joe Biden’s top transgender appointee dismissed the public’s opposition to his promotion of pro-transgender policies during Christianity’s Easter holy days.
“I felt that it was faux outrage … it was manufactured,” said Rachel Levine, who is Biden’s assistant secretary for health.
The commingling of Easter with the progressives’ “Transgender Day of Visibility” was a coincidence, Levine told the Advocate.com, a gay newspaper.
“It’s just that this Sunday was Easter, which is a very important holiday and very important event, and it also just happened to be the 31st,” said Levine, who wears a uniform designed for female Navy admirals.
Biden used Good Friday to proclaim the “Transgender Day of Visibility” on March 31 — which was Easter Sunday this year — possibly having administration officials tout the theme to rally Biden’s demoralized empathy voters for the 2024 general election.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 2, 2024
But they also appropriated a Christian theme for their outreach to progressives. On March 31, Sunday afternoon,
Biden’s provocation prompted sincere criticism from many Christians.
Levine depicted public opposition to transgenderism as unreasoning hate. In his interview, he quoted quasi-religious lines from a Star Wars movie: “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering.”
However, many polls show that transgenderism is losing public support.
More people — including many progressives, and gays and lesbians — recognize transgenderism’s civic aggression, personal violence, criminal behavior, intellectual incoherence, medical damage, hostility to parents and women, and danger to vulnerable children. women, men, and gay men.
“I think that the wheel will turn on that … things for transgender and nonbinary people will improve,” insisted Levine, who can wear the Navy uniform because his job title at the Department of Health and Human Services is part of the nation’s semi-military Public Health Service.
#TransgenderDayOfVisibility is this Sunday, March 31.
— ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) March 29, 2024
