Kari Lake Gears Up for Close Race Against Pro-Amnesty Democrat

Kari Lake’s race for Arizona’s open Senate seat remains extremely competitive against radical leftist Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

With just about six months until Election Day, Lake’s polling numbers show she continues to narrow Gallego’s shrinking lead. Gallego led by seven points in February, four points in March, and now leads by only two points in the latest poll for April — a statistical tie — Emerson polling found.

Lake’s race is one of nine Senate races that will decide the balance of the Senate: Ohio, Montana, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland. The map heavily favors Republicans.

Gallego faces a tough battle to defeat Lake in part because he is tied to President Joe Biden’s brand. Many vulnerable Democrat senators running for election are distancing themselves from Biden. Soaring costs and the president’s policies of open borders and war on American energy might not play well among swing-state voters, they fear.

Polling in Arizona suggests Gallego’s campaign is suffering from Biden being atop the Democrat ticket. Biden’s disapproval rating in the state is in the high 50’s. Half of the voters say Gallego is too much like Biden and another two-thirds say the country is on the wrong track.

“Ruben Gallego can try to distance himself from Biden all he wants, but he won’t be able to run from his progressive record. Ruben has voted with Joe Biden 100% of the time, even more than radicals like AOC,” Alex Nicoll, Lake’s campaign spokesperson, told Breitbart News. “Arizonans know it, and they know that Biden-Gallego policies are responsible for the pain they feel at home.”

Additional polling found that undecided voters could break for Lake with former President Donald Trump atop the Republican ticket, the Lake campaign reported in a memo Tuesday:

Among the all-important undecided voters, Joe Biden has a 74% disapproval rating and Gallego only has a 35% unfavorable rating among those voters. Once voters know that Gallego has been a rubber stamp for Biden, those undecided voters will coalesce behind Kari Lake. Not to mention, the generic Republican leads in the ballot, 48%-45% and among the undecided they prefer the Republican, 55%/36%. These undecided voters are more Republican and they vote for Donald Trump, 55%/26% which means the undecideds should be significantly more inclined to vote for Kari Lake.

Gallego appears to align himself with Biden’s open border policies. He told voters the open border issue is “not as important” or as “salient” in Arizona as it is in other states. He also supported the recent amnesty package backed by the establishment.

Recent polling shows border security is the top issue in Arizona. Over 1.7 million known gotaways (illegal aliens) escaped into the United States under the Biden administration, according to the House Oversight Committee.

“When Kari Lake gets to the Senate, she will work with President Trump to reverse the disastrous Biden-Gallego policies and champion a return to the America First policies that provided our country with four years of historic peace and prosperity,” Nicoll said.

🚨NEW AD🚨@RubenGallego helped @JoeBiden tear open our border & let chaos flood into our country. I want to secure our border & keep Arizona safe. Those BIG Differences are why Arizonans will reject Radical Ruben in November. Help Fuel Our Fight⤵️https://t.co/2OpN9mTbX6 pic.twitter.com/8I6ApjI0kw — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 13, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.