Joe Biden’s Pitch to Black Voters Is Failing, Allies Warn 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) blamed “nontraditional sources of information” for the disconnect between the black vote and the Biden campaign. “I think that the way that we communicate has changed in such a way that, if you don’t invest earlier, it’s going to be a problem,” she claimed. “I’m not saying that it’s the last minute, but we are in crunch time.”

Cornell Belcher, a former focus group guru for BlackPAC and Barack Obama’s pollster, echoed Crockett’s notion and suggested more black voters should watch MSNBC, a network known to push Biden’s talking points.

“It is that distinction between the MSNBC crowd and getting their political information from social media sources,” he told Politico. “That’s really the big difference. If they are watching Joy Reid, they know Biden’s accomplishments. If they are spending time in the Shade Room or a dozen other social media news sites, [they] never hear that Biden used an executive order to ban chokeholds in federal office.”

There might be some truth to Belcher’s point. The media landscape is more decentralized than it was several years ago. Many more Americans rely on social media personalities for news commentary instead of tuning into evening news shows on cable. In turn, Democrats worry about black social media influencers who have not outright supported Biden’s 2024 campaign much to the chagrin of loyalists, such as the hosts of The View.

“There’s only one type of outreach people are willing to do. And unfortunately for them, the outreach they’re willing to do is not significant,” W. Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, explained. “Talking to Black men at Morehouse, talking to Black men who own businesses — you’re not talking to the majority of brothers who are sitting out elections.”

While Biden struggles to win support from the black community, Trump nearly doubled his support among black men and women since 2020, a Wall Street Journal poll found in April. Thirty percent of black men and 11 percent of black women intend to vote for Trump in 2024, while only 12 percent of black men voted for Trump in 2020, voting data shows. There is no compatible 2020 polling for black men. In 2020, six percent of black women said they would vote for Trump, Associated Press polling found, five points less than the Journal’s 2024 polling. In more good news for Trump, 42 percent of black women remain up for grabs in 2024, the Journal survey showed.

It appears the black vote is not slipping away from the Biden campaign for a lack of effort. Biden’s campaign dumped seven figures into contending for the black vote in April. The money went toward radio and TV ads slamming Trump.

“Our campaign believes that Black voters deserve to hear from Team Biden-Harris, and they deserve to have their vote earned, not assumed,” the Biden campaign told Politico.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.