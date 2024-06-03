YouGov Poll: Trust in Judicial System Drops After Trump Conviction 

The conviction of former President Donald Trump appeared to negatively impact Americans’ outlook on their judicial system, a YouGov poll recently found.

The survey suggests the prosecution of Trump, President Joe Biden’s political opponent, eroded faith in the American system of justice.

In just six weeks, from April 16 to May 31, trust in the American jury system fell three points: 54 percent to 51 percent.

The drop in trust was greater among independents and Republicans. Independents’ trust dropped four points, while Republicans dropped 17 points.

Among Democrats, trust grew ten points, a 35-percentage-point gap between Republicans and Democrats. That gap was eight points before Trump’s conviction.

Even as more Americans distrust the jury system, few believe Trump’s conviction will hurt his political career.

Only 32 percent of independents say the conviction will hurt Trump’s career, while 18 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of Democrats say the same. Overall, only 34 percent say it will negatively impact Trump.

In addition, independents seem split on a Trump conviction changing their vote. Four percent of independents who planned to vote for Trump before the conviction no longer plan to vote for him. However, four percent of independents who did not plan to vote for Trump before the conviction now plan to vote for him.

Just 23 percent of Americans expected Trump to be convicted, according to a YouGov survey before the verdict, underscoring that voters are processing the conviction with opinions subject to change.

The poll sampled 3,040 Americans on May 30, the same day as the Trump verdict. The poll did not share its margin of error.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.