Poll: Donald Trump Up 5 Percent in Georgia Post-Conviction

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in Georgia post-conviction, and most say the jury’s decision does not affect their choice in the presidential race, a recent Quinnipiac University poll found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the election for president were being held today, and the candidates were Joe Biden the Democrat and Donald Trump the Republican, for whom would you vote? ”

Overall, 49 percent said they would support Trump, followed by 44 percent who chose Biden, giving Trump a five-point lead. Notably, Trump and Biden are tied with 45 percent support each among independent voters.

Trump’s lead expands over Biden in the Peach State when third-party candidates are included. In that scenario, Trump sees 43 percent support, while Biden falls six points behind with 37 percent support. Another eight percent chose independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., followed by three percent for independent candidate Cornel West, two percent for Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and three percent for Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver.

Trump leads Biden on the major issues, taking the edge on preserving democracy, as well as handling the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, the economy, and immigration. This coincides with the fact that voters chose the economy as their top issue, followed by preserving democracy and immigration.

While the survey found that half of Georgia voters agreed with the Manhattan jury’s verdict, finding Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his controversial business records trial, most, 54 percent, said it would not make a difference in their 2024 vote. Another 23 percent said the verdict makes them more likely to support Trump, while 22 percent said it makes them less likely.

Most independents, 61 percent, also said the verdict makes no impact on their vote intention:

The survey was taken from May 30 to June 3 among 1,203 registered voters with a margin of error of ± 2.8 percent. It coincides with the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov, which found an overwhelming majority of registered voters, 92 percent, saying that the Manhattan jury’s verdict has not changed their voting intention.

