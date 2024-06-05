An overwhelming majority of registered voters say the Manhattan jury’s verdict — finding former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his business records trial — has not changed their voting intention, the latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents if Trump’s conviction in the business records trial “caused you to reconsider your vote in the 2024 presidential election.”

A supermajority, 92 percent of registered voters, said, “No, it has not” caused them to reconsider their vote. Only eight percent said it has caused them to reconsider.

More specifically, 92 percent of Republicans said it has not caused them to reconsider, and 90 percent of Democrats say the same. Further, the verdict has not swayed independents, either, as 92 percent said the verdict has not caused them to reconsider their choice. Notably, this same survey shows Trump leading independents by double digits post-conviction.

Most, 93 percent across the board, said the business records trial conviction has not made it either more or less likely that they would support Trump. Two percent said it would make them more likely, while five percent said it would make them less likely.

Once again, most independents, 94 percent, said it makes them neither more nor less likely to support Trump.

The survey was taken June 2 – 4, 2024 , among 1,766 U.S. adult citizens, and it follows last week’s survey, which found more respondents expressing the belief that Trump would win the election than Biden, regardless of personal preference.

Across the board, Trump led, as 42 percent said he would win the presidential election, compared to 32 percent who said the same of Biden — a ten point difference. Over a quarter, 26, percent, were not sure.

Trump supporters remained more confident that Trump would win than 2024 Biden voters were in the current president, as 85 percent of Trump supporters said Trump would emerge as the victor, compared to 72 percent of Biden supporters who chose Biden. Similarly, 68 percent of Democrats believe Biden would win, but even more Republicans, 77 percent, believe Trump would.

One of the biggest gaps in thinking was among independents, as 42 percent believe Trump would win, compared to 19 percent who expressed the same confidence in Biden — a difference of 23 percentage points. Another 39 percent of independents, however, were not sure.

That survey was taken May 25-28, 2024, among 1,748 U.S. adults, ahead of the Manhattan jury convicting Trump on all 34 counts in his business records trial.

Prior to the jury’s deliberations, the Biden campaign rolled out what Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described as a “JV” looking team in New York, featuring actor Robert De Niro going on an unhinged anti-Trump rant. The Goodfellas actor smeared Trump supporters as “gangsters” and “clowns” during the Tuesday press conference.

“This city is pretty accommodating,” De Niro said. “We make room for clowns. We have them all over the city, people who do crazy things in the street. We tolerate it. It’s part of the city. It’s part of the culture.”

“But, not a person like Trump, who will eventually run the country,” De Niro continued. “That does not work, and we all know that. Anyway, we make room for clowns, to each his own.”

De Niro also baselessly warned that Trump would never leave office if he wins in November.

Video also shows hecklers mocking De Niro, promoting a snap from the actor who shouted, “Fuck you.”

“I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA,” Trump said, responding to the rant on social media.

“Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!” he added:

Trump has since said, in the wake of the jury decision, that he is going to continue to “fight.”

