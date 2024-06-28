Report: 3-Step Roadmap to Replace Joe Biden on Democrat Ticket

Democrats could take a three-step political process to replace President Joe Biden on their 2024 ticket, top editors at Politico outlined in February, perhaps anticipating Biden’s poor debate performance on Thursday.
Reported alternatives include Vice President Kamala Harris, two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former First Lady Michelle Obama — who battles mental health issues — and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).
The challenge of replacing Biden is not easy. An alternative candidate does not appear obvious. Harris’s approval rating is lower than Biden’s. Election denier Clinton already lost to former President Donald Trump once, and Michelle Obama does not appear interested in the job.
The three-step political process, according to Politico’s Charlie Mahtesian, a senior politics editor, and Steven Shepard, a senior campaign and elections editor and chief polling analyst, does not include a “late-entering white knight candidate” due to filing deadlines.
The deadlines for primary access passed in the spring. All that some Democrats can hope for now is that Biden voluntarily steps aside at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).
It will be very difficult for Democrats to replace Biden this late in the political cycle, MAGA Inc. CEO Taylor Budowich posted on X:
While the Biden Replacement Theory is being peddled by anyone wanting to fill column inches or get on TV this morning, the real Democrat strategists are waking up realizing they’re stuck with Biden.
Biden camp is already saying he won’t drop out, but that’s the easy part. The FEC does not make it easy to just transfer and deploy hundreds of millions of dollars to some other candidate—dollars they’d desperately need.
And who is that candidate? The idea that the ego maniacs of Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, AOC, and whatever other vulture hoping to make this their moment will ignore deep policy differences, personal animosities, and the urging of those around them is ludicrous.
Not to mention the activist delegates who control the entire nominating process and the rules of convention. Activists who have little understanding of the real diversity of our country or what it takes to win a national election. They are ill prepared to actually serve as a legitimate alternative to the democratic nominating process.
For Democrats, the only thing worse then going into Election Day with Joe Biden on the ticket, is Joe Biden leaving the ticket and the absolute cannibalistic chaos the will surely ensue. This is why Democrats will likely stick with their plans of an early virtual nomination, ram through Biden, and hope something, anything breaks their way.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.