Democrat Elissa Slotkin to Donors: Joe Biden Losing to Donald Trump in Michigan

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who is running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, told donors on Tuesday that private polling has revealed that former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in the Wolverine State.

“Right now, President Biden is behind Trump in all of our polling, and this Senate race is in a dead heat,” Slotkin said Tuesday during a video call with donors, which the New York Times obtained.

The Michigan Senate Democrat candidate also appeared to attack Biden by “sarcastically” noting that she was running for the open Michigan Senate seat only because Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), who is 74 years old, was doing a “radical thing and passing the torch.”

A spokesman for Slotkin did not weigh in regarding the comments.

The New York Times reported:

Ms. Slotkin is expected to face Mike Rogers, a Republican former congressman who has emerged as his party’s leading contender. An average of public polls in Michigan from the data-driven news site FiveThirtyEight shows a tossup in the presidential race in Michigan, while several recent polls show Ms. Slotkin with a slight advantage. A number of Democrats have called for Mr. Biden to step aside in the presidential race since his disastrous debate performance last month. Mr. Biden has insisted he will remain a candidate, despite the hand-wringing from Democrats in Michigan and beyond.

Leftist panic is beginning to set in in other states traditionally dominated by Democrats, as one Democrat official said New York has become a “battleground state.”

“We’re still acting like this is a one-party state, which for pretty much 20, 25 years it has been. I truly believe we’re a battleground state now,” Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine (D) said.