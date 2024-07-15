Assassination Attempt Pauses Calls for Joe Biden to Quit Presidential Race

The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump paused the Democrat infighting about if President Joe Biden should remain the presumptive nominee of his party.

Not one Democrat publicly came out against Biden since the violent attack on Saturday against Democracy, a positive sign for the president.

The Democrat party, however, is far from united and may resume in the weeks leading up to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in five weeks, Axios reported Monday:

Privately, the conversations are raging. Biden has more work to do to convince donors and elected officials that he should be the party’s nominee. Donors remain frustrated. Lawmakers are skittish. Delegates are wondering when the party’s mysterious virtual roll call of their votes will be held to certify the Democratic nominee.

“I think this is over,” one Democrat aide told Politico Playbook, noting that the news cycle changed towards the assassination and Republican National Convention (RNC).

Biden critics are more focused “on their personal security and that of their staffs, not on their party’s political woes,” Axios reported.

Many Democrats still believe that Biden will lose to Trump in November, causing angst that appears to be cementing with the party, Playbook reported:

But there are reasons to think the effort to sideline Biden could come rolling back in the coming weeks. With Trump now looking like a sympathetic figure, the level of alarm about losing both chambers of Congress is only growing, not subsiding. Senior Democrats remain convinced that Biden will lose the election. While the Biden campaign has cited polling showing that the race remains neck-and-neck, astute political operators argue that such polling focuses on head-to-head match-ups — but in multiway polling including third party candidates, they’re losing — and have been for months. That sentiment will only be buoyed by this eye-popping correction on the NBC poll that posted last night around 8:46 p.m., which is already zipping across the text messages of Democratic leaders: “Due to an error with the original polling documents, a previous version of this article misstated the vote shares and margins for the multicandidate ballot test. Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by 3 points in the six-way ballot test, not the other way around.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.