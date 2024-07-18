Rep. Eric Burlison speaks to Breitbart News at the 2024 Republican National Convention about the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the failures by the Secret Service surrounding the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
Rep. Eric Burlison speaks to Breitbart News at the 2024 Republican National Convention about the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the failures by the Secret Service surrounding the failed assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.