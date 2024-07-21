House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called on President Joe Biden to resign the presidency, in the wake of his announcement that he would not run for president in 2024.

“If Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign,” she said in a statement.

Stefanik added that the Democratic Party is in an “absolute free fall for their blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office.”

“Every elected Democrat in America owns Joe Biden’s failed and feckless record causing the border crisis, Bidenflation, and chaos and weakness around the world. President Trump will win this November to save America,” she added.

Biden announced his decision not to run in a statement that did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, prompting news outlets to note that he did not endorse her.

He later followed up with a post on X that he was endorsing Harris.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

