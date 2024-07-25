Report: Pro-Trump Super PAC Puts $32 Million More into Ad Blitz Exposing Kamala Harris

MAGA Inc., a super PAC that supports former President Donald Trump, is buying tens of millions of dollars more in swing state advertisements to expose Vice President Kamala Harris’s record.

Politico first reported that MAGA Inc. now has $70 million in ads ready to roll through Labor Day after reserving $32 million more in advertising space.

“Democrats got their shotgun wedding, but we’ll be cutting the honeymoon short,” MAGA Inc. CEO Taylor Budowich told the outlet in a statement.

“Kamala Harris is currently only known as a failed and unpopular Vice President who knifed her boss in the back to secure a nomination she couldn’t earn, but voters are about to learn, it gets worse,” he added.

The buys will be in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania markets. Politico reports that MAGA Inc. has one forthcoming ad that will hit Harris on immigration and another that will zone in on her record as a prosecutor in San Francisco.

Politico reports, regarding the immigration ad: