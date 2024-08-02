BOOK: Joe Biden ‘Repeatedly’ Trashed Kamala Harris as Inauthentic in 2020

President Joe Biden “privately” and “repeatedly” questioned the authenticity of Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 campaign, according to a book that Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin, two Politico heads, wrote in 2022.

Biden’s reported beliefs contradict his statements that Harris is a viable candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump and is ready for the job of president.

It also lends credence to speculation that Biden endorsed Harris to enact revenge on party bosses who threatened to oust him from the race with the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.

“During the primary, Biden privately and repeatedly shared visions of a common observation about Harris: She doesn’t seem to know who she wants to be,” Burns and Martin reported.

“Harris was neither a candidate who most greatly impressed Biden’s vice presidential search committee, nor the person his advisers saw as the most immediately prepared for the presidency,” the authors continued.

Despite the concerns, Biden told the nation in 2020 that his running mate criteria were a person ready for the job and a woman.

“In focus groups,” the Politico heads wrote, “they found voters asking why Biden had not concerned male options, if his ultimate goal was to choose the best person for the job?”

Biden chose Harris anyway, to the reported consternation of First Lady Jill Biden, even though she essentially called Biden “racist and a segregationist” during the 2020 debate, as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) revisited Thursday on CNN:

BOOM. Senator Tom Cotton flips script on CNN: “Why did Kamala Harris serve as Vice President for a man she called racist and a segregationist?” This is how its done. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b4ma8jFzhg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 1, 2024

