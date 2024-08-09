Former President Donald Trump enjoys a net four-point swing his way in just a week’s time in the race against Vice President Kamala Harris, neutralizing momentum garnered from her ascension to the top of the Democrat ticket, according to an RMG Research/Napolitan News Service survey.

The poll, published Friday, shows Harris at 44 percent and Trump at 43 percent, while independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. garners 6 percent. In the hypothetical two-way contest, Harris and Trump are tied at 49 percent, per the Napolitan News Service:

When undecided leaners are factored into the larger field, Harris lands at 47 percent, Trump is at 46 percent, and Kennedy falls to 2 percent. Another two percent would vote for someone else or sit the election out, and three percent remain unsure about whom they will back.

In comparison to the last RMG Research poll, conducted July 29-31 and published August 2, Trump surged four-points in just a week’s time, while Harris has plateaued:

That previous poll found Harris had a five-point lead over the 45th president, at 47 percent and 42 percent, respectively. Kennedy registered at 6 percent in that poll.

This latest poll was conducted from August 5-7 among 2,000 registered voters, and the margin of error is ± 2.2 percentage points. Notably, Harris selected Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) to be her running mate on August 6 while the poll was underway. They officially became the Democrat presidential and vice presidential nominees that day.

Trump’s surge and Harris’s plateau coincide with her weeks-long dodging of a sit-down interview or formal press conference. While she handled a few questions on Thursday, Harris has otherwise avoided the press for 19 days as of Friday.

She said on Thursday she would schedule an interview “before the end of the month,” Breitbart News noted.

While Harris has largely avoided the press, she has been out on the campaign trail delivering speeches in swing states. The speech-giving forum usually allows candidates to deliver a message uninterrupted and in a friendly environment, but on Wednesday, pro-Palestinian protesters challenged her in Michigan, causing her to snap coldly at them:

The moment captured deep divisions on the left over the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. It also underscores the threat of swaths of “uncommitted” Democrat voters in key swing states staying home in November, who once plagued Biden and now imperil Harris.