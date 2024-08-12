Watch — Donald Trump Ad: ‘You Must Be Willing to Face Criticism from Those Who Lack Courage’

Former President Donald Trump released an ad on his X account Monday that leaned into pro-American imagery while sending a message of courage.

Released Monday afternoon and acquiring more than eight million views as of this writing, the ad featured the former president giving a speech over a montage of his supporters from various walks of life.

“Remember that nothing worth doing is ever easy,” Trump says in the ad. “You’ll have bad moments. You got to love what you’re doing, and if you don’t, just do something else.”

Later, the ad drives home a message of persistence by telling people they will have to face “criticism from those who lack courage.”

The ad came hours after the former president returned to X after a three-year hiatus. Per Breitbart News:

Former President Donald Trump made a return to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, early Monday morning with an ad ahead of his interview with Elon Musk in the evening. “Are you better off now than you were when I was president?” Trump writes in an advertisement post that includes a minute-long ad featuring President Ronald Reagan. “Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline.” “Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!” he added with the hashtag “#TrumpOnX.”

The ads were released before Trump’s anticipated interview with billionaire Elon Musk on the platform.

