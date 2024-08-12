Trump Makes Return to X with Ad Ahead of Musk Interview

Former President Donald Trump made a return to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, early Monday morning with an ad ahead of his interview with Elon Musk in the evening.

“Are you better off now than you were when I was president?” Trump writes in an advertisement post that includes a minute-long ad featuring President Ronald Reagan. “Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We’re a nation in decline.”

Are you better off now than you were when I was president? Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline. Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! #TrumpOnX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

“Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!” he added with the hashtag “#TrumpOnX.” The hashtag

The video features Reagan’s famous question for voters from a 1980 debate with then-President Jimmy Carter.

“To all of you who will go to the polls, who stand there in the polling place and make a decision, I think when you make that decision, it might be well if you would ask yourself: Are you better off than you were four years ago? ” Reagan urged Americans in the debate clip featured in the ad.

He continues:

“Is it easier for you to go and buy things in the stores than it was four years ago? Is there more or less unemployment in the country than there was four years ago? Is America as respected throughout the world as it was? Do you feel that our security is as safe, that we are as strong as we were four years ago? If you don’t think that this course that we’ve been on for the last four years is what you would like to see us follow for the next four, then I could suggest another choice that you have.”

A narrator then cuts in to say, “President Trump, he’ll Make America Great Again.

The post is an ad, so it does not appear on Trump’s official timeline, though it comes from his official account. The last official post on his timeline remains his iconic mugshot from August 24, 2023.

Musk, who is supporting Trump in the race, will interview him tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on X.