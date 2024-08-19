DNC Livewire Night 1 *** Bidens to Sing Swan Song, Hillary Clinton to Crow About Glass Ceiling Eight Years After Defeat

Democrats are partying it up with all their elitist celebrity friends in Chicago, Illinois, for the Democratic National Convention (DNC), but the first night of primetime programming on Monday evening is going to hit a somber tone for the party.

Sitting President Joe Biden — who was just toppled by a coup from within his own party after winning the Democrat presidential nomination thanks to more than 14 million primary voters in 2024 — will, instead of, on Thursday, accept that nomination voters gave to him, deliver a swan song address saying goodbye to the nation as president on Monday night and urge people to support his vice president, Kamala Harris, for president in 2024. Less than one month ago, Biden was still reeling from his late June debate with former President Donald Trump and, though he survived for several weeks thereafter, finally succumbed to the pressures inside his party to forgo the will of the voters and step aside as a candidate. Harris seized the opportunity and quickly amassed power, running an insider campaign, with nobody actually voting for her, to win the nomination quickly in an entirely behind-closed-doors process.

What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Biden himself has been seen in public very little since Harris successfully effectuated this coup against him. He has done an interview, made some minor comments to the press, and appeared alongside Harris in an economic address, but, for the most part, he has been hidden. This will be the biggest stage he has had since then, so, what he says and does — and what he does not say and does not do — will be very interesting to watch. Furthermore, Biden will be introduced by his daughter, Ashley Biden — who will speak after Biden’s wife and the nation’s current first lady, Dr. Jill Biden — so, the nation will begin saying goodbye to the whole Biden family Monday evening.

In addition to the Bidens’ farewell addresses, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton — herself a former first lady — is expected to address the party faithful on Monday evening. Democrats will need to wait until Wednesday to hear from her husband, former President Bill Clinton — sources say he was close to being stuck on Monday too, but no cigar — but Hillary Clinton is expected to, per CNN, talk about how she almost broke the “glass ceiling” but failed in 2016. Hillary Clinton, of course, lost to Trump in a landslide that year, and she is expected to — since there is another woman, this time the first black and Asian woman, to lead the ticket — talk about the historic nature of Harris’s candidacy.

As all of these moments and more play out on stage at the DNC, Democrats are also grappling with the legitimacy of coronating Harris and a rising leftist protest mentality against her from the base. Outside the wall the Democrats erected around their convention grounds, tens of thousands of protesters are marching through the streets of Chicago, ripping Harris to shreds and comparing her to a murdering, genocidal maniac because she is part of Biden’s administration, which has been sending weapons to Israel.

WATCH: Cornel West Leads “Abandon Harris” Procession at Pro-Palestinian Protest at DNC in Chicago

Follow along here, on Breitbart News, for live updates on news and analysis as the events of the first evening of the DNC play out.

UPDATE 7:50 p.m. ET:

Video seems to show a man was severely hurt by protesters outside the DNC:

it appears he has a deep gash on his face under his eye:

UPDATE 7:39 p.m. ET:

The DNC just voted to adopt the party platform that calls to elect Biden–not Harris–as president, and contains at least 19 references to Biden’s “second term,” with no amendments. The convention chair defended this as arguing the platform was adopted before Harris’s and Democrats’ coup against Biden:

UPDATE 7:37 p.m. ET:

Despite Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s comments on CNN claiming the environment is exciting at the DNC, there is hardly anyone inside:

Remember, the sitting PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES and FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES and FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON will all speak tonight very soon. And this place is empty.

UPDATE 7:34 p.m. ET:

Now the DNC is holding a show “vote” formally making Walz the vice presidential candidate, again even though nobody voted for him or Harris for president or vice president.

UPDATE 7:18 p.m. ET:

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, who ran for president twice, is appearing on stage at the DNC now. He is confined to a wheelchair after a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2017, but has long been a leader in the Democrat Party and Civil Rights Movement. It does not appear as though Jackson is speaking, as he left the stage after a moment up there.

UPDATE 7:11 p,m. ET:

CNN is now reporting now that when radical leftists breached the Secret Service barriers outside the DNC, a total of four people were arrested–and one additional person was detained. That’s even more than Breitbart News had originally confirmed. This represents a real gnarly beginning to the DNC.

UPDATE 7:08 p.m. ET:



Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is railing against “white police” from the main stage of the DNC right now, referring to a story from the 1960’s about a black woman she says was blocked from voting. Waters is celebrating the fact that Kamala Harris is a black woman, saying black women have come quite a long way over the past several decades.

It’s worth noting though the top three speakers at the DNC on Monday night are all white–Joe Biden, Jill Biden, and Hillary Clinton.

UPDATE 6:58 p.m, ET:

Well, isn’t this wonderful:

UPDATE 6:55 p.m. ET:

Also speaking this evening is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). It’s a pretty remarkable turn of events for the leader of the s0-called “Squad,” even after two other Squad members–Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO)–lost their primaries this year.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m. ET:

The Democratic National Convention is now officially underway as Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison and the Convention’s chairwoman opened the floor action inside.

But outside, radical leftist protesters burst through a U.S. Secret Service wall barrier built to protect those inside in a massive security failure right from the get-go. The breach led to at least one arrest already and police officers in riot gear came to confront and repel the protesters back out and then police officers restored the barrier for now.

The chaos in Chicago is just a glimpse of what will come to every neighborhood in America if Democrats win this election.