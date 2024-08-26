“The climate movement rushes to embrace Kamala Harris,” read a headline on Saturday underscoring the support for the Democratic ticket among those most worried about global warming.

In an interview with public radio’s environmental news magazine, Marianne Lavelle, Inside Climate News’s Washington correspondent, asserted that this election “has invigorated the climate movement, with some groups that have never before endorsed a presidential candidate now declaring support for Harris.”

They point to “her history as a former California attorney general who took on oil companies, the environmental justice work she has focused on in the Biden administration and also just the historic nature of her candidacy as a woman of color,” Lavelle added.

The same conversation featured comments by Kaniela Ing, director of the Green New Deal Network, who praised Harris for having endorsed the Green New Deal in 2020, and for being “a longtime champion for environmental justice.”

This means that Harris is “making sure that Black and brown and low-income communities aren’t disproportionately impacted by corporate pollution,” she stated.

Participants in the conversation said the Biden-supported Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) brought to life the idea of a “green bank,” a financial institution that will lend taxpayer money to help cash-strapped businesses and individuals invest in things such as solar panels and energy-efficiency.

Thanks to the IRA, $20 billion dollars of taxpayer money is “being distributed through these community-based lenders,” Lavelle said.

Harris represented the United States at the recent climate talks in Dubai and led the U.S.-Caribbean clean energy engagement effort, but “this kind of diplomacy has not been cast in a good light by former president Trump,” Lavelle complained.

Environmentally motivated voters, however, are delighted with Harris.

Even young voters, who “were not happy with Biden’s record on climate in general” are “very enthusiastic about Harris, even though we don’t know yet whether her policies will be different from Biden’s policies,” Lavelle said.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, climate change alarmists have been rushing to endorse Kamala Harris, insisting her record of green-friendly activism speaks for itself.

The Sierra Club, the League of Conservation Voters, and the Green New Deal Network all endorsed Harris, as have prominent climate change agitators such as former U.S. climate czar John Kerry, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D), former energy secretary Steven Chu, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

