Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily that Vice President Kamala Harris is working to “hide” her far-left policy positions from American voters.

Cotton joined the program from the road in Ohio, where he is traveling across the state with Ohio’s Republican Senate nominee, Bernie Moreno.

Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater highlighted Cotton’s back-and-forth with ABC News’s Jon Karl on Sunday. Karl claimed Harris has changed on multiple policy issues, including revoking private healthcare, but Cotton emphasized she is not on record with an evolved position.

“Why does she not say she doesn’t believe these things anymore?” Slater asked Cotton on Tuesday.

“Well, she doesn’t say it, Mike, because she does still believe them,” Cotton said. “She’s not changed her positions, in all likelihood. She’s simply trying to hide her positions from the electorate.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart · Bernie Moreno & Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) – August 27, 2024

Cotton then noted the speculation in Washington, DC, regarding who Harris will do her first interview with, as it has been more than a month since she became the party’s (at first presumptive) nominee, but contended that Americans “don’t need her to do an interview.”

“We know who she is. She has a record. She served in the Senate for four years when she was the most liberal United States Senator, even more liberal than the crazy Bernie, Bernie Sanders — not the good Bernie, Bernie Moreno,” he said. “She’s been the vice president for the last four years. She’s responsible for the Biden-Harris administration’s failures.”

Cotton also pointed to her 2020 presidential bid, where she advocated for a number of far-left policy positions.

“And maybe most importantly, she told us exactly where she stood and what she would do as president when she ran in her own right in 2020, and she has not personally repudiated a single part of that record. Sending out a campaign intern on Friday night to speak anonymously does not count for it,” he said before linking her to Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Moreno’s opponent.

“The American people are fully justified in believing that she’s the same San Francisco liberal that she’s been her entire life, the same San Francisco liberal that Sherrod Brown voted with almost 100 percent of the time when they were in the Senate together,” he added.

