Poll: Majority Favors Deportations as More Democrats Oppose Migration

Fifty-six percent of registered voters favor a policy of “arresting and deporting thousands of illegal immigrants,” according to a poll conducted in August by YouGov.

Just 35 percent of voters oppose the repatriation policy, according to the August 25-27 poll of 1,555 adult citizens and voters.

When counting only “strongly” opinions, the split was almost two-to-one, at 37 percent to 21 percent.

The YouGov results match other polls that show majorities favor large-scale deportations.

The rising opposition to migration reflects the gradual shift of Democratic voters from acceptance of migration towards rejection during President Joe Biden’s chaotic mass migration into American communities. That migration has inflated the nation’s population by roughly 10 million people who arrived via legal, illegal, and quasi-legal routes.

The rising public opposition is fueling President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, during which he has promised to deport millions of illegal migrants and to block the arrival of more migrants.

His rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, has not challenged the West Coast Democratic donors who have been directing the wealth-shifting inflow of migrant workers, consumers, and renters into Americans’ politics, communities, workplaces, schools, and hospitals.

The polling shift is shown by an interactive YouGov website, which shows how Americans agree or disagree with the statement, “Immigrants are a drain on national resources.”

From June 2020 to December 2023, the share of Americans who agree with the statement climbed from 30 percent to 43 percent.

The share who disagreed dropped from 46 percent to 32 percent.

That’s a 26-point shift across the nation up to December 2023.

One-quarter of Americans do not care, saying they are “neutral” on the issue.

But the decline in support for migration has been much steeper among Biden’s Democrats.

The share of Democrats who disagree that “Immigrants are a drain on national resources” dropped from 70 percent to 47 percent, marking a 23-point drop.

The share of Democrats who agreed jumped from 13 percent to 31 percent, while the neutral share nudged up from 17 percent to 22 percent.

The data shows a 40 percent shift among Democrats from June 2020 to December 2023.

Still, Democrats are under strong pressure from their leaders to accept nation-changing levels of migration.

“No nation, no society has ever tried to build a democracy as big and as diverse as ours before, one that includes people that, over decades, have come from every corner of the globe … The rest of the world is watching to see if we can actually pull this off,” former President Barack Obama told the Democratic Party’s national convention.

Among Republicans, there has been little shift in attitudes since June 2020.

The establishment-minded “disagree” share stayed flat, at roughly 18.5 percent.

The “agree” share rose from 56 percent to 65 percent, and neutrals shifted to the “agree” view as they watched Biden’s migrants flood into workplaces, communities, schools, and hospitals.

Other polls by YouGov showed a growing plurality of Americans say migration makes the nation “worse off.”

Immigration makes the country worse off, according to 38 percent of 1,595 U.S. citizens in a June 9-11 poll. Just 28 percent said immigration makes the country “better off.” That question revealed a huge 30-point shift against migration since President Joe Biden opened the nation’s borders.

The August YouGov poll also showed that immigration is the most important issue for 15 percent of registered voters, including 11 percent of independents. It was ranked second overall, behind “inflation/prices” at 23 percent. It was the most important issue for 15 percent of men and 11 percent of women.