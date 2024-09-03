Kamala Harris Ad Touts Disastrous Price Control Vision

Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest ad touts her price control policy proposal, which has been widely criticized, considering price controls historically result in shortages of goods.

The advertisement, titled “Focused,” hypes Harris’s plan of “cracking down” on grocery “price gouging.”

“She’ll make groceries more affordable by cracking down on price gouging. And she’ll cut housing costs by taking on corporate speculators,” the ad vaguely promises.

Harris’s Soviet-style price controls, where the government takes substantial control over the free market, would mark the first-ever national ban in the United States on price-gouging and price fixing, as Breitbart News reported.

The proposal, which she vows to implement in her first 100 days if elected, has drawn substantial criticism from the likes of Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Breitbart News caught up with both senators at the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Illinois, during the Democratic National Convention at the nearby United Center in August.

When asked what Harris’s price controls would mean for the American economy, Scott said, “So then we’ll have two things: We’ll have the Harris high prices, and we’ll have the Harris shortages.”

Joel Pollak / Breitbart News

“So, I mean, this is just pure socialism, and as we know, with socialism what we always end up with was shortages,” Scott said.

“It makes no sense at all; now think about that. She has no background in this, and if she had these ideas like how she was going to control prices, what’s she done the last three-and-a-half years?” he added. “She’s done nothing. So we’ve seen grocery prices at least up 20 percent, gas up over 50 percent, rents way up, everything has gone up in price.”

Scott said Harris has “been a disaster, and it will just get worse” if price controls are implemented.

Johnson told Breitbart News it is “literally jaw-dropping that she would take the radical left ideologies of the Biden administration and move more to the left, more radically left.”

Joel Pollak / Breitbart News

“Price controls have never worked. They’ve destroyed economies. They create supply shortages–in the end, even higher prices. Yet that’s what she’s proposing,” he said.

Johnson emphasized that it was Democrats’ “massive deficit spending that sparked 40-year-high inflation, which is why a dollar you held at the start of the Biden administration is only worth 83 cents.”

Johnson blasted many in “corporate and legacy media” for failing to scrutinize Harris’s policies and hold her accountable.

“Unfortunately, most in the corporate and legacy media, a bunch of radical leftists themselves, they’re not holding her accountable, they’re not giving her policies scrutiny, they’re not educating the American public in terms of how destructive what she’s proposing will be,” he said.