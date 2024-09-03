Report: Democrats Worry Republicans’ Lawsuits in Battleground States Will Cast Doubt on Election Results if Donald Trump Loses

Democrats are reportedly worried that Republicans’ legal actions in battleground states are an effort to make people doubt the November election’s outcome if former President Donald Trump loses.

NBC News reported Sunday that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign believes the legal actions are linked to such an effort.

The article stated:

Trump and his Republican allies want to sow confusion about the outcome should he lose. Democrats have submitted legal filings in at least one case that convey their misgivings about what they contend is the true purpose of the GOP litigation. A defeated Trump could invoke the cases to revive his unfounded claim that election procedures are tainted in ways that should nullify the result, Harris campaign officials say.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) recently slapped Detroit, Michigan’s election commission with a lawsuit claiming state officials broke state law when they allegedly hired over seven times more Democrats than Republicans as poll workers, Breitbart News reported on August 23.

It is important to note that the RNC, in April, partnered with the Trump campaign to launch a massive election integrity program as the November election began to heat up, per Breitbart News.

According to RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, “Election integrity is the foundation of our democracy. Through this unprecedented program, we are mobilizing lawyers and volunteers who are committed to preserving the sanctity of our elections.”

Per the recent NBC report, RNC spokesperson Claire Zunk said:

President Trump’s election integrity effort is dedicated to protecting every legal vote, mitigating threats to the voting process, and securing the election. While Democrats continue their election interference against President Trump and the American people, our operation is confronting their schemes and preparing for November.

Recent battleground polls find that Trump has the edge over Harris in the presidential race, Breitbart News reported Thursday, citing two polls.

“Harris has a more challenging road to the White House than Trump when considering the polls — one from Emerson College/Nexstar Media and another from Fabrizio Ward & Associates — and deeper themes stirring both nationally and in the individual states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin,” the article said.