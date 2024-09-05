PHOTO: Picture of Tim Walz at Bakery that Closed Due to His COVID-19 Lockdown Gets Blowback

A photo circulating online shows Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) standing outside a local bakery in Rochester, Minnesota, that shut down in 2020 during his coronavirus lockdown orders.

The image shows radical leftist Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, holding a donut while standing outside Daube’s Cakes and Bakery:

“It turns out the bakery that Sen. Tina Smith and Tim Walz are at in this photo, Daube’s Cakes, closed its doors for good after over 30 years in June 2020 due to Walz'[s] covid lockdowns,” wrote reporter Greg Price.

On June 24, 2020, the Rock of Rochester reported that the business was closing one of its storefront locations. In a social media post, Daube’s said its south store would be open for a few more days but would eventually shut down, and the business would “not have a storefront.”

“We are, however, taking orders online for cakes and some of our other delicious products,” the post read:

Hello everyone! Just wanted to send a Daubes update! Our south store IS OPEN! for business until Saturday June 27-… Posted by Daube's Cakes and Bakery on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Trump War Room on X also shared the image of Walz with his donut and said, “This bakery was forced to close their doors for good after 32 years of business due to Tampon Tim’s COVID shutdown orders”:

A MedCityBeat report on June 24, 2020, gave more details about the closure:

Wednesday’s news follows the permanent closure of the two other Daube’s locations in Rochester: Daube’s Down Under located in the subway, and the iconic main storefront just off Civic Center Drive. All three locations shut down March 22 as a result of Covid-19, and the permanent closure of the first two locations was made public in mid-April. … Daube’s joins an ever-growing list of local eateries forced to shut their doors because of the pandemic’s economic impacts, including Jenpachi Japanese Steak House, a popular Hibachi grill in northwest Rochester, and award-winning smoothie and sandwich shop Tonic Juice Bar.

A former Minnesota bar owner who faced more than $300,000 in fines during the coronavirus pandemic described Walz as an “evil man” who took “small businesses and ripped them up,” Breitbart News reported August 11.

It is also important to note that a grandmother in Minnesota, who is now a former business owner, was jailed for defying lockdown orders during the shutdown. She has since warned that Walz “will take” Americans’ “rights away,” according to the outlet.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the photo of Walz outside the bakery.

“So much joy! With a sprinkle of economic devastation for the middle class,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Democrats are such frauds.”

“Tim Walz: celebrating the destruction of small businesses,” someone else replied.