Poll: Donald Trump’s Lead over Kamala Harris Grows Among Independents

Former President Donald Trump’s lead over Vice President Kamala Harris is growing among independents, according to a survey from the Economist/YouGov.

As is consistent with a survey from the previous week, this poll showed Harris leading Trump, overall, by two percentage points, 47 percent to Trump’s 45 percent. However, one thing that did not remain exactly the same this time around is Trump’s lead among independents, as it is now growing — a trend that has been a long time coming.

After Democrat elites coronated Harris as their candidate of choice over President Joe Biden, Harris overtook the lead Trump had among independents. However, as the weeks went on, Harris’s lead among independents reduced to a tie, with 36 percent support each, followed by a one-point advantage for Trump the week after. The following week, the two tied again, and, last week, Trump finally regained his solid footing among independents, seeing 42 percent support to Harris’s 37 percent — a five-percent gap. Notably, last week’s survey was fielded after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump, as well.

That five-point gap expanded to a nine-point gap this week. Now, Trump has support from 46 percent of independents, followed by 37 percent who support Harris. Another three percent support Green Party candidate Jill Stein, followed by two percent for independent candidate Cornel West and two percent for “other.”

Ten percent said they are “not sure,” down from 13 percent who said the same last week.

This same survey found that 43 percent of independents prefer Trump over Harris as president, compared to 38 percent who prefer Harris over Trump.

The survey was taken September 1-3, 2024, among 1,544 U.S. adult citizens. It came as Harris headed to New Hampshire in the hopes of keeping the Granite State — which has not tipped red in a presidential election since 2000 — blue.

“Comrade Kamala Harris sees there are problems for her campaign in New Hampshire because of the fact that they disrespected it in their primary and never showed up,” Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“Additionally, the cost of living in New Hampshire is through the roof, their energy bills are some of highest in the country, and their housing market is the most unaffordable in history,” he continued.

“I protected New Hampshire’s First-In-The-Nation Primary and ALWAYS will! To my friends in New Hampshire, get out and vote TRUMP. Together, we will make your State and America Strong, Safe, and Prosperous AGAIN!” he added.