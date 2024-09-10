Donald Trump Rips Kamala Harris’s Barebones Policy Plan at Debate: It Is ‘Like Run, Spot, Run’

Former President Donald Trump torched Vice President Kamala Harris’s barebones policy platform on Tuesday night at their debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which ABC News hosted.

After Harris launched an attack on Trump — claiming his economic plan would be bad for the economy — Trump called out Harris for her policy platform, which was finally released on her campaign website on Sunday. The release came two days before the debate and nearly 50 days after Harris supplanted President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee.

“She doesn’t have a plan; she copied Biden’s plan, and it’s, like, four sentences, like ‘Run, Spot, Run,'” Trump said. “Four sentences that are just, ‘Oh, we’ll try and lower taxes.’ She doesn’t have a plan. Take a look at her plan; she doesn’t have a plan.”

As Trump pointed out, parts of Harris’s policy platform seemed to be plagiarized from the Biden policy platform, as Breitbart News reported, citing the left-wing outlet the New Republic. As the New Republic reported:

Shortly after Kamala Harris released her policy agenda on Sunday evening, users on X spotted something in the metadata: Much of the language appears to have been lifted from Joe Biden’s campaign website. On Sunday night, X user Corinne Green pointed out that the issues section of Harris’s website contained metadata with language urging voters to reelect Joe Biden. This language was visible when links to the campaign site were shared, and in the website’s description on Google searches. … All of this creates the impression that at least some of the Harris campaign’s policy language was copied and pasted from Biden’s documents. That would be an embarrassing miscue from the Harris campaign, which partly came into being because of a perception that a refresh was needed to garner enthusiasm in the Democratic Party. It doesn’t help that the section on her website about her Israel-Palestine policy seems very similar to what Biden’s campaign was saying.

Moments before Trump torched Harris over her newly established policy platform webpage, he cooly dismissed the attack as a canned response that her advisers provided to her.

“That’s just a sound bite. They gave her that to say,” he said.