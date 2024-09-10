JD Vance Slams Media for Ignoring Migration’s Damage to Americans

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) slammed journalists for ignoring the damage caused by mass migration after the corporate media pounced on Vance for his comments about unconfirmed claims that Haitian migrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

“Do you know what’s confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here,” Vance began his response in a series of tweets on Tuesday:

Do you know what’s confirmed? That a child was murdered by a Haitian migrant who had no right to be here. That local health services have been overwhelmed. That communicable diseases–like TB and HIV–have been on the rise. That local schools have struggled to keep up with newcomers who don’t know English. That rents have risen so fast that many Springfield families can’t afford to put a roof over their head. … If you’re a reporter, or an activist, who didn’t give a shit about these suffering Americans until yesterday, I have some advice: Spare your outrage for your fellow citizens suffering under Kamala Harris’s policies. Be outraged at yourself for letting this happen.

Breitbart News outlined the damage being done to the community of Springfield by the Biden-Harris administration’s open borders economic policies, which uses mass legal and illegal migration and deficit spending to grow the economy with low-wage jobs and high-value stocks on Wall Street.

On Monday, Vance tweeted about the damage mass migration has caused to Springfield’s community and echoed the unconfirmed claims that some migrants had eaten pets:

The unconfirmed rumors about Haitian migrants eating pets snowballed into a wave of memes and AI art on social media yesterday. However, the local Springfield police stated that they have thus far received no reports of any stolen pets, despite the lurid rumors, which appear to have originated from a single Facebook post by someone claiming that their neighbor’s daughter’s friend had found her missing cat hung up outside a Haitian migrant’s home and carved up to be eaten. Corporate media reporters were quick to pounce on the fact that these rumors are as yet unsubstantiated.

For example, the New York Times wrote, “The Trump campaign promoted an outlandish false claim on Monday that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, have abducted and eaten their neighbors’ pets, again demonizing migrants as the campaign seeks to attack Vice President Kamala Harris on immigration.”

“JD Vance repeats baseless claim Haitian immigrants are eating pets as Ohio officials say there is no evidence,” said a CBS News report.

“No, JD Vance, Haitian Immigrants Are Not Eating Household Pets,” wrote Esquire.

However, as Vance noted, while focusing on the unconfirmed rumors about migrants eating pets, these reporters are ignoring the real civic and pocketbook damage mass migration has caused the Americans in Springfield.

The child’s death that Vance alluded to in his tweet happened in August 2023, when when a Haitian driver without a license hit a school bus and forced it off the road. The man had lived in relatively stable but poor South American countries with his family for a few years before leaving his family behind and migrating to the U.S. thanks to Biden’s open border policies.

Vance stated on X that his office “has received many inquires from actual residents of Springfield who’ve said their neighbors’ pets or local wildlife were abducted by Haitian migrants.” However, he then acknowledged that “[i]t’s possible, of course, that all of these rumors will turn out to be false.”

Despite the lack of confirmation about these stories, Vance encouraged his followers to “keep the cat memes flowing”:

Vance’s point about the economic and civil damage caused by mass migration is an issue Breitbart News has reported on extensively in covering migration’s toll on communities in Whitewater, Wisconsin; Rockland County, New York; and Aurora, Colorado.

The migration policy also imposes huge macroeconomic damage on U.S. competitiveness against China because it inflates the nation’s consumer economy while minimizing the productivity investments needed in the U.S. manufacturing and trade sectors.

The September 3 New York Times article on Springfield, however, was a rare acknowledgment of the damage done to a community by the federal policy.