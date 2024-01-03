Biden Floods Small Wisconsin Town with 1,000 Migrants

President Joe Biden’s migration has flooded almost 1,000 poor Latino migrants into the poor college town of Whitewater, Wisconsin, according to a plea by the city’s police department.

“Their arrival has put great strains on our existing resources, ” says the letter to Biden by the city manager and police chief of the 15,000-person city:

Communicating with an immigrant population that generally speaks only Spanish has been a challenge we’ve worked to overcome by the use of costly translation software. We have found approximately three times the number of unlicensed drivers on our roadways compared to previous years. This occupies much of their time and takes away from our ability to serve in other aspects. Our officers have also seen first-hand the terrible living conditions that many migrants are living in. We’ve seen a family living in a 10’x10’ shed in -10-degree temperatures. We’ve seen many over-occupied apartments that create non-familial living situations, which unfortunately has led to a number of situations involving juvenile victims of sexual assault. We’ve also encountered a significant trust barrier between the immigrant population and law enforcement. In many cases this has led to individuals providing false documents and misleading our staff, which further increases our time involved in investigating cases. Finally, our law enforcement staff have responded to a number of serious crimes linked to immigrants in some manner including the death of an infant child, multiple sexual assaults, and a kidnapping.

“Our [police] department averaged 2,437 self-initiated traffic stops annually from 2010–2021 … in 2023, we are on pace for 1,246 [traffic stops],” said the letter, which is signed by police chief Daniel Meyer and city manager John Weidl.

The city is asking Biden to offset his damage with taxes from the nation’s taxpayers:

The impact of demographic change that we are seeing in Whitewater is acute. It is unique in Walworth County and even in the State of Wisconsin. If direct funding is not feasible, then I ask that you to consider creating a grant opportunity … This is a critical humanitarian issue, and our City needs government assistance in order to continue to serve our entire community properly.

Biden is eager to fund cosmetic fixes to civic damage in Wisconsin, partly because the funding will help him in the 2024 election and also help import even more migrants. In October, he asked Congress for $14 billion to accelerate his migration plan,

The plan is described by Republicans as a magnet for more migration. For example, the plan asks for roughly $800 million to import more migrants from South America via a network of “Safe Mobility Offices.”

So far, GOP Senators have blocked the funding request because Biden’s deputies oppose any significant border reforms that would curb their planned inflow of more poor foreigners for jobs and homes needed by Americans in Wisconsin and other states.

The town was poor even before the arrival of Biden’s 1,000 Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants.

RELATED: Border Overrun — CBP Warns Residents Not to Enter Parts of Organ Pipe National Monument

Randy Clark / Breitbart Texas

“Whitewater also has one of the higher rates of people living in poverty in the nation, with 33.56% of its population below the federal poverty line,” according to NeighborhoodScout.com. Biden’s migrants will drive up housing costs, push down wages, and take jobs from the locals who are older, alienated, sicker, or damaged by drugs.

But Biden’s migration has also inflicted a crime wave on the city, which gets a “D” rating at CrimeGrade.com.

In November, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) met with local officials to spotlight the growing role of the drug cartels in the once-quiet town. WKOW.com reported:

The lawmakers were joined by law enforcement officials from both Whitewater and Walworth County to provide an analysis to community members on how the presence of drug cartels in rural areas is plaguing cities across the state. Whitewater Police officials confirmed they had documented nearly $250,000 was funneled through the City of Whitewater back to drug cartels over a four-month period.

After the meeting, Johnson posted a November 17 statement about the district’s problems:

The national media will pay attention to big cities like Chicago and New York but little mention is made of the challenges faced by smaller cities. The impact on Walworth County resources is devastating. Issues range from communication barriers, to overcrowded housing, to overburdened schools. And then there’s the criminal element bringing with it cocaine and fentanyl. Law enforcement says their drug arrests have traced a quarter million dollars from Whitewater directly back to drug cartels. Whitewater is still a safe community, but the root cause of these issues is our nation’s wide open southern border.

In October, for example, KCRG.com reported that Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez was being sought by the police for allegedly kidnapping a woman:

The Whitewater Police Department indicated Guzman Rodriguez was reported to have held the victim, who was an acquaintance, for days and had allegedly pointed a gun at her head. Police Chief Dan Meyer said that she was not injured during that time. … The police department also searched multiple other homes where people who knew Guzman Rodriguez, the statement noted. Whitewater Police Chief Dane Meyer stated most of the suspect’s family and friends are in the area; however, he does have ties to Milwaukee. They have been cooperative with helping find the teen, Meyer indicated.

Hawk Bowl, Whitewater, Wisconsin… worth driving 100 miles out of my way to shoot this one. pic.twitter.com/qPc4Axfj3X — Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) September 18, 2023

Migration also threatens the city’s ability to help educate locals. Roughly half the kids in the city’s high school are already classified as poor, and roughly one-third are Hispanic.

The city also has a housing shortage that is being worsened by poverty and the arrival of migrants — much to the advantage of local landowners.

Whitewater’s problems match the migration-created problems in Chicago, New York, Denver, Boston, and Rockland County, just outside of New York City.

“We’re not just saying ‘We’re out of room’ as a sound bite — we’re out of room, literally,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a January 2 interview. “People are going to be eventually sleeping on the streets.”

RELATED: Mayor Eric Adams Heads to Mexico — NYC Migrant Crisis at “Breaking Point”

Biden’s economic policy of Extraction Migration has added at least four million workers to the nation’s workforce.

That flood is urged and welcomed by business groups because it cuts Americans’ blue-collar wages and white-collar salaries. It also reduces marketplace pressure to invest in productivity-boosting technology, heartland states, and overseas markets. and it reduces economic pressure on the federal government to deal with the drug and “Deaths of Despair” crises.

Biden’s easy-migration policies are deliberately adding the foreigners’ problems to the lengthening list of Americans’ problems — homelessness, low wages, a shrinking middle class, slowing innovation, declining blue-collar life expectancy, spreading poverty, the rising death toll from drugs, and the spreading alienation among young people.

In contrast, towns with few migrants see rising wages and corporate investment.