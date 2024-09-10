A high-ranking official within the U.S. Secret Service has reportedly been asked to retire and will soon end his tenure with the agency.

Fox News on Tuesday identified the individual as Office of Protective Operations Assistant Director Michael Plati.

He has over 26 years of federal law enforcement and homeland security experience, according to his bio on the U.S. Secret Service’s website.

The Fox article continued:

The decision is reportedly linked with the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania — a security failure that has sent shock waves through all levels of the agency. The USSS is preparing to brief Congress in the coming days about lessons learned from the July 13 attempt on Trump’s life. Plati was asked to step down by senior leadership, including Acting Director Ronald Rowe.

Following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, Rowe refused while speaking during a Senate hearing to say who denied requests by Trump’s security detail over the past two years, Breitbart News reported on July 31.

The exchange was between Rowe and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). The outlet continued:

Cruz then asked if the same person who denied the request for additional security for Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the same person who denied additional security to Trump. (According to government watchdog Judicial Watch, that person was Michael Plati, the assistant director of the Office of Protective Operations) [Emphasis added]. “I have a simple question, yes or no,” Cruz asked. “Did the same person deny the Trump request that also denied the RFK request? That’s a yes or no question.” Rowe refused to answer.

It is important to note that U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned not long after the attempt on Trump’s life when a bullet struck his ear and left him bloodied.

A survey reported in August found that most Americans doubt the ability of the U.S. Secret Service to keep presidential candidates safe following the shooting involving the former president, according to Breitbart News.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) are campaigning against Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and her choice of running mate, radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) for the White House in 2024.