Everything You Need to Know About Kamala in Her Own Words in One Place

Kamala Harris has given a single televised interview and no press conferences since becoming the Democrats’ nominee for president. Given the establishment media’s unprecedented blocking, tackling, and gaslighting (including the 9/10 debate), we’ve assembled over 100 videos of Kamala Harris in her own words so that the American people can see where she stands and who she is.

“Prices have gone up, and families and individuals are dealing with the realities of, of, that bread costs more, that gas costs more. And we have to understand what that means. That’s about the cost of living going up – that’s about having to stress and stretch limited resources. That’s about a source of stress for families that is not only economic, but is on a daily level, something that is a heavy weight to carry. So, it is something that we take very seriously.”

“But there is also a point that is important to make on the Build Back Better framework. One, it is designed to make it less expensive for working people to live. It was specifically designed to bring down the cost of child care and increase accessibility and availability. Designed to bring down the cost of elder care, and make it available to all those working families that need that support and need that help. And Build Back Better is not going to cost anything, we’re paying for it. So when we can get Build Back Better passed, and we are optimistic that we will, the American people will see costs actually reduced around some of the most essential services that they need to take care of their basic responsibilities, including issues like child care, and elder care, and also preschool.”

“We’ve got to increase the corporate tax rate, we also have to increase taxes for the top one percent, and part of that is going to be about repealing that tax bill they just passed. And also looking at estate taxes are going to have to go up.”

“But yet, of course, there were the naysayers, and they said, of course, ‘Well how are you gonna pay for that?’ You know, that’s what I heard. Well, I’ll tell you guys how we’re gonna pay for that, on day one we’re repealing that tax bill benefiting the top one percent.”

KAMALA HARRIS: At some point, you know, we are going to the border, we’ve been to the border. So, this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border, we’ve been to the border.

LESTER HOLT: You haven’t been to the border.

KAMALA HARRIS: And I haven’t been to Europe.

On her work dealing with the “root causes” of mass migration at our southern border: “I am meeting with a lot of folks, and the work that we have begun is the work that is going to be ongoing. There is no question,and I said this from the very beginning, that our approach to this issue has to be with a commitment to a long-term investment, and it has to be a commitment to consistency. The United States has to be consistent. There were times when we were more engaged, and we saw good results. Less engaged, and we can see where the work and the partnerships then deteriorate. So, I am committed to ensuring that we engage in an active way on the root causes, on addressing the cause and effect, and also being partners in the Western Hemisphere, understanding that we have a responsibility, and if we ignore that responsibility, it will visit itself upon us in a very domestic way.”

“We don’t need to build a wall. This is a crisis of [Trump’s] own making. And by definition, just plainspeak, basic English language definition, it is not an emergency. What’s gonna end up happening is that he will end up, without any question, if he proceeds, we’re gonna be looking at a situation where, in particular, home owners and land owners in places like New Mexico and Texas are probably gonna look at government taking their land. We’re looking at military resources being focused, again, on the president’s vanity project?”

“This is irresponsible. It’s the height of irresponsibility for the commander in chief to suggest that we have to build a wall across our southern border because there are terrorists who are trying to invade the country. It couldn’t be farther from the truth.”

“We have a President of the United States who’s created a fiction about a crisis at the border, and he has held up the United States government and its workers around his vanity project called a wall.”

“We cannot continue to have an administration and a President of the United States who puts his vanity projects ahead of the needs of the people of our country. And let me just be more clear about that, I’ve been the border. I prosecuted transnational criminal organizations. The idea that he is trying to say that we have people that are trying to invade our country to commit mass crime is a crisis of his own making. You talk with the people who’ve taken oath to protect our border, and they will tell you the trafficking that is happening of drugs and guns coming into our country, it’s happening at ports of entry. We don’t need a multi-billion dollar wall. That wall ain’t gonna stop them. We need resources at our ports of entry. And, of course, we need to have border security, but this is a crisis of his own making because it was a campaign pledge that took heat and propelled him to victory, and he feels the need to keep reciting what is a lie.”

Statement made three days after Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant: “We have a secure border.”

“I’ll tell you, having done the work I’ve done, it is undocumented immigrants [are] the least likely to commit a crime.”

“An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal, and we have to correct course in this conversation.”

“It is wrong to somehow suggest that an undocumented immigrant is a criminal.”

“We are not going to treat people who are undocumented [and] cross the borders criminals.”

On decriminalizing illegal border crossing: “I would not make it a crime punishable by jail. It should be a civil enforcement issue, but not a criminal enforcement issue.”

On whether she would close immigration detention centers: “Absolutely, on day one.”

“I support [California’s] sanctuary law, and I also recognize that we got a place that became highly publicized where we strayed from it. And so we needed to get back on track, pardon the overuse of that term, so that we would comply with the law in a way that recognizes we can support the sanctuary ordinance and also obey and follow federal law.”

“I intend to fight for a state that has the largest number of immigrants, documented and undocumented, of any state in this country, and do everything we can to bring them justice and dignity and fairness under the law, and pass comprehensive immigration reform. Bring them out from under the shadows!”

On abolishing ICE: “I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically reexamine ICE and its role, and the way that it is being administered, and the work it is doing. And we need to probably think about starting from scratch, because there’s a lot that is wrong with the way that it is conducting itself, and we need to deal with that.”

“When we pass comprehensive immigration reform in this country, California will benefit within years by $5 billion and 600,000 jobs. It’s just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do, and we will all benefit from it. Let’s stop doing ‘us’ and ‘them.’ Let’s bring all of these folks out of the shadows, into the sun light.”

On benefits for illegal aliens: “Let me just be very clear about this, I am opposed to any policy that would deny, in our country, any human being from access to public safety, public education, or public healthcare. Period.”

When asked if she would ban offshore drilling: “Yes, and I’ve again worked on that.”

“There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking, and starting with what we can do on day one around public lands, right? And then there has to be legislation, but yes, and this is something I’ve taken on in California. I have a history of working on this issue, and to your point, we have to just acknowledge that the residual impact of fracking is enormous in terms of the impact on the health and safety of communities.”

“Climate change is the single greatest threat facing our world today. That’s why I am committed to passing a Green New Deal, creating clean jobs, and finally putting an end to fracking once and for all.”

“Under my plan there will also be a carbon fee. We have to monitor whether it’s going to be passed onto consumers. But I’m going to tell you, that should never be the reason not to actually put a fee, and in particular, a carbon fee.”

“I am offering a Green New Deal that has been described as one of the most aggressive and progressive.”

“I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal.”

“I’ve heard young leaders talk to me about a term they’ve coined called climate anxiety, right? Which is fear of the future and the unknown, of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.”

“Climate change has become a climate crisis, and it demands urgent action. Across our nation, rising sea levels are flooding streets, wildfires are burning out of control, and here in the DMV, we have all felt the impact of extreme storms and heat.”

“This is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action. With that, I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us, and I know we will work on this together.”

“The climate crisis is real. It is an urgent matter to which we should apply metrics that include holding ourselves to deadlines around time.”

“Well, for the workers in that [fossil fuel] industry, we have to, one, we have to encourage that those industries do better in terms of giving the workers an ability to transition into the jobs of the future, such as renewable energy.”

On explaining high gas prices as a cost of the Ukraine war: “There is a price to pay for democracy, you gotta stand with your friends, and as everybody knows, even in your personal life, being loyal to those friendships based on common principles and values, sometimes it’s difficult.”

On investing in EVs and population control: “When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles, and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water.”

“And there’s no sound or fumes! So for all of us who are used to filling our tank, you usually can smell it and you can hear it, you can hear the guzzling sound. None of that. So how do I know it’s actually working?”

“This issue of transportation is fundamentally about just making sure that people have the ability to get where they need to go. It’s that basic.”

“Together we are expanding access to transportation. It seems like maybe it’s a small issue, it’s a big issue. You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home. So we have expanded access to transportation.”

“So, here’s the thing. Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus, right? Just, there’s something about the – and most of us, many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? And, it’s part of, it’s part of our experience growing up. It’s part of, you know, a nostalgia and a memory.”

“You know what also excites me, among the many things? I’m excited about electric school buses. I love electric school buses! I just love them for so many reasons. Maybe because I went to school on a school bus. Raise your hand if you went to school on a school bus, right?”

“The bus has Wi-Fi, and even USB outlets next to every seat. I mean, come on, imagine, you could charge your phone on your way home from work. That’s good stuff.”

“I’ve always supported Medicare for All, and I give credit to Bernie Sanders for starting a very important discussion.”

“I am in favor of Medicare for All. I believe it is the best option. I believe that there is no question that right now we have Medicare for All. You know what that is? Our emergency rooms. The other point, 91 percent of the doctors in America are in Medicare. So, when the insurance companies – they’ve got powerful lobbyists, they’ve had a powerful campaign, ad campaign, that’s trying to convince the American family, ‘You want to fight for your insurance company.’ No, you don’t. You want your doctor. You want your doctor. You want that same doctor that gave birth to the first child, that gave birth to the third child, you want that doctor you’ve been going to that you trust and you know and you’ve spent time talking about your families over the years. Well, 91 percent of the doctors are in Medicare. In fact, the ones that are not are mostly those that are, like, doing cosmetic surgery, and some pediatricians. But we can fix that and get everybody in. But 91 percent, so unlikely you’re gonna lose your doctor. The other part that’s important to make, millions of people every year that are called our seniors transition into Medicare with very little problem. So, I am in favor of Medicare for All. On the issue of private insurance, we’ll have supplemental insurance, but we’re gonna get to the place where with Medicare for All, for example, in my vision of Medicare for All, it includes dental. It includes vision. It includes hearing aids — something our seniors know are extremely expensive and not currently covered. So, that’s my vision for Medicare for All. And the principle with which I approach this is, listen, we have to agree that access to health care should be a right and not just a privilege of those who can afford it, and the biggest barrier to American families having access to health care is literally cost.”

“The idea is that everyone gets access to medical care, and you don’t have to go through the process of going through an insurance company, having them give you approval, going through the paperwork, all of the delay that may require. Who of us has not had that situation where you gotta wait for approval and the doctor says, ‘Well, I don’t know if your insurance company is gonna cover this.’ Let’s eliminate all of that.”

“When I was Attorney General, I learned that the California Department of Corrections – which was a client of mine, I didn’t get to choose my clients… that they were standing in the way of surgery for prisoners. And there was a specific case. And when I learned about the case, I worked behind the scenes to not only make sure that that transgender woman got the services she was deserving. So it wasn’t only about that case. I made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California, so that every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access to the medical care that they desired and need… I know it was historic in California, but I believe actually it may have been one of the first, if not the first in the country where I pushed for that policy in a Department of Corrections.”

“We’re looking at over 220 million Americans, who just in the last several months, died.”

“We are in the midst of a public health epidemic that has taken the lives of over 220 million Americans in just the last several months.”

On drug patents: “I will snatch their patent, so that we [the American government] will take over. And, yes, we can do that! Yes! Yes, we can do that! Yes, we can do that! It’s the question is, do you have the will do it? I have the will do it!”

“On the issue of access to reproductive healthcare, for example, and again, it’s my background, perhaps, fighting for justice through the courts, I am prepared to say that for any state that passes a law that violates a woman’s constitutional right to reproductive healthcare, that our Department of Justice will stop that law from going into effect.”

When asked at what week of pregnancy abortion access should be cut off: “Let me be very clear, from day one, the president has been clear, I have been clear, we need to put back the protections that are in Roe v. Wade into law.”

“You can talk to so-called progressive prosecutors around the nation, especially those who have been elected in the last decade, and they will tell you that at one time or another, they looked to what Kamala Harris was doing as a model of what could be done. In fact, the Obama Justice Department designated my work years and years and years ago as a model of innovation.”

“The power I have as a prosecutor is that with the swipe of my pen, I can charge someone with a misdemeanor. The lowest level offense possible. And by virtue of that swipe of my pen, you will have to go to a courthouse and stand in line, you will have to come out of pocket and hire an attorney, you may get arrested for a few hours, you will be embarrassed in your community, you will miss time from coming onto the Google campus, all because with the swipe of my pen I charged you with a crime, which I may choose to dismiss two weeks later. It’s an incredible amount of power.”

KAMALA HARRIS: Part of this movement, and it’s not just a moment, it’s a movement standing on the shoulders of the movements before. Part of this has to be about changing the system, re-hauling the system, upending the system, and so that piece of it, you’re right, under this attorney general, I have no hope for it being implemented. But God willing, he will be out of that office shortly, and then we need to have a requirement that that office do the right thing going forward.

INTERVIEWER: So, then if you’re for overhauling, where do you stand on Defund the Police?

KAMALA HARRIS: Right, so, here’s the thing. Defund the Police, the issue behind it is that we need to reimagine how we are creating safety, and when you have many cities that have one-third of their entire city budget focused on policing, we know that is not the smart way and the best way or the right way to achieve safety. For too long, the status quo thinking has been ‘you get more safety by putting more cops on the street.’ Well, that’s wrong because, by the way, if you want to look at upper middle class suburban neighborhoods, they don’t have that patrol car. They don’t have those police walking those streets. But what they do have is — they have well-funded schools. What they do have is home ownership, high home ownership rates. What they do have are thriving small businesses. What they do have is access to public health and mental health services. So, this whole movement is about rightly saying, we need to take a look at these budgets and figure out whether it reflects the right priorities. When today in America two-thirds of our public school teachers are coming out of their own back pockets to help pay for school supplies, when we have for generations now been defunding public schools but yet militarizing police departments, we need to have this conversation and critically examine and understand this is not working. It’s not working. So, that’s — this is a really, this is an important conversation, and not just a conversation because, to your earlier point, it can’t just be about talk. It has to be about forcing change, and this is why, you know, I was out there with folks.

“I’ve been a leader in the United States Senate on what we need to do to get rid of the cash bail system in America. And why? Because I know the system from the inside, and I know that when we are talking about the issue of bail, the fact is that there are people sitting in jail every day in America for days, weeks, months, even years, waiting to go to trial simply because they can’t afford to pay the money to bail out.”

“Eliminate cash bail. I’ve been a leader on that in the United States Senate. Cash bail is not only a criminal justice issue, it’s an economic justice issue, meaning people are sitting in jail because they don’t have the money to get out. Meanwhile, the person who has been charged with the same offense and has money is out exercising free will and liberty, right? Out there able to walk the streets. So, that’s an economic justice issue. So, we’ll get rid of cash bail as well.”

“As president, one of the first acts of business for me would be to get rid of these private detention centers and private prisons.”

INTERVIEWER: But people who are convicted in prison like the Boston marathon bomber on death row, people who are convicted of sexual assault – they should be able to vote?

KAMALA HARRIS: I think we should have that conversation.

“Being incarcerated for a couple of days is traumatic, much less the weeks, months, and years that we’re seeing that happen. And so, part of my plan is also reduction of that, and then also, again, what we need to do about taking, demilitarizing our schools, and taking police officers out of schools. We need to deal with the reality and speak the truth about the inequities around school discipline.”

“We have to have a buyback program, and I support a mandatory buyback program.”

“I do believe that we need to do buybacks, and I’ll tell you why. Um, first of all, let’s be clear about what assault weapons are. They have been designed to kill a lot of human beings quickly. They are weapons of war with no place on the streets of a civil society. I’ve seen assault weapons kill babies and police officers. So, one, I’ll tell you, when elected president, if the United States Congress continues to fail to have the courage to do something about this, I’m prepared to take executive action and put in place a ban on the importation of assault weapons into our country. But we still have to deal with the over two million assault weapons that are currently in the streets of America. And so, a buyback program is a good idea.”

KAMALA HARRIS: What we’re waiting for is for Congress to have the courage to act, and so let me tell you what I’m proposing. I’m proposing, one, that if by my one hundredth day in office when elected president of the United States, [if] the United States Congress fails to put a bill on my desk to sign, with all of the good ideas or any of the good ideas, then I’m prepared to take executive action, because that’s what’s needed.

INTERVIEWER: Executive action to do what?

KAMALA HARRIS: Specifically for anyone who sells more than five guns a year, they will be required to perform background checks on the people they sell them to. And this will be the most comprehensive background check policy that has ever been had in our country thus far.

INTERVIEWER: Can that be done by executive order?

KAMALA HARRIS: Yes, yes it can. I’m also prepared to say and to direct the ATF to remove and take away the licenses of gun dealers who fail to follow the law.

INTERVIEWER: Should black people get reparations?

KAMALA HARRIS: I think there has to be some form of reparations, and we can discuss what that is.

“I strongly believe and take very seriously that we must acknowledge that the government of the United States stole land, took land from the tribes, and that there must be a restoration of that ownership for those lands that were possessed by the tribes. So, that is a value I hold very dearly and very strongly.”

“It has to be about a goal saying everybody should end up in the same place, and since we didn’t start in the same place, some folks might need more. Equitable distribution.”

“…giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for quality, but we also need to fight for equity understanding not everyone starts out at the same place.”

“So, there’s a big difference between equality and equity. Equality suggests often everybody should get the same thing. Well, that often assumes everybody started out in the same place; as opposed to equity, which is everyone should end up in the same place. And if you then understand not everybody started out in the same place, you understand that some people need more, so we all end up in the same place, right?”

“We are proud of the fact that equity is one of our guiding principles, proud of the fact that we understand equality is important, but not everybody starts out on the same base.”

“We see that people in our country are having an experience that is not equal. So, when we talk about the work we are doing here together, it is recognizing that and being guided by this principle of what we must do in the spirit and in the interest of equity.”

“…to put equity firmly at the center of our economic policy.”

“If you look at the reality of who will benefit from certain policies, when you take into account that they’re not starting at the same place, and they’re not starting on equal footing, it will directly benefit black children, black families, black homeowners.”

“For every one percent differential between what they are paying men and women for equal work, there will be a fine of one percent of their previous year’s profits. That’ll get their attention.”

“Capitalism in its best form is about the beauty of competition to create the greatest product, to create the greatest outcome. But inherent in that is an assumption that everyone starts out on the same base, and then they compete and whoever wins, wins. The market, right, the market share. But that’s a false assumption when you take into accunt the fact that not everyone comes–starts–from the same place, particularly when we take into account race and gender. So what we have to do is recognize the disparities that have long exist–existed–and take that into consideration when we want to encourage competition.”

INTERVIEWER: I know you wrote to Twitter and the CEO Jack Dorsey and asked him to take away the president’s Twitter handle, his account. How is that not a violation of free speech? I mean, the president has the same rights that you have, that I have, and how would that not just be a slippery slope where they have to ban, you know, half of the people on Twitter?

KAMALA HARRIS: I’ve heard that argument, but here’s the thing, Jake. First of all, a corporation, which is what Twitter is, does not have the — has obligations, and in this case, Twitter has Terms of Use policy, and their Terms of Use dictate who receives the privilege of speaking on that platform and who does not. And Donald Trump has clearly violated the Terms of Use, and there should be a consequence for that. Not to mention the fact that he has used his platform, being the president of the United States, in a way that has been about inciting fear and potentially inciting harm against a witness to what might be a crime against our country and our democracy. And for that reason, I do believe that it’s clear that he has violated the Terms of Use, and I’m asking that Twitter does what it has done in previous occasions, which is to revoke someone’s privilege because they have not lived up to the advantages of the privilege.

“We’ll put the Department of Justice of the United States back in the business of justice. We will double the civil rights division and direct law enforcement to counter this extremism. We will hold social media platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms, because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our democracy. And if you profit off hate, if you act as a megaphone for misinformation or cyber warfare, if you don’t police your platforms, we are going to hold you accountable as a community.”

“Ukraine is a country in Europe, it exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong.”

On the Afghanistan withdrawal…

On diplomacy: “This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy, and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy and strengthening alliances.”

On meeting world leaders, including leaders from the non-existent country of “Behran”: “I’ve met with leaders from around the world. Countries like Singapore and France, Behran and India.”

“I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment, what is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles around the NATO alliance.”

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea, and it is an alliance that is strong and enduring.”

“We must have the courage to object when they use that term ‘radical Islamic terrorism.'”

“Earlier this year, in response to a historic rise in antisemitic attacks, as a result of the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, we have seen an uptick in anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, antisemitic, and Islamophobic incidents across America. And so today, I am proud to announce the Biden-Harris administration will develop our nation’s first national strategy to counter Islamophobia. This strategy will be a comprehensive and detailed plan to protect Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim from hate, bigotry, and violence.”

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way, that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake. Let me tell you something, I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go. And we’re looking at about a million and a half people in Rafah who are there because they were told to go there, most of them. And so we’ve been very clear that it would be a mistake to move into Rafah with any type of military operation.”

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety sometimes displaced for the second, third, or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, and I will not be silent. Thanks to the leadership of our president, Joe Biden, there is a deal on the table for a ceasefire and a hostage deal, and it is important that we recall what the deal involves. The first phase of the deal would bring about a full ceasefire.”

“The median age on the continent of Africa is 19. By 2050, one in four people occupying space on mother earth will be on the continent of Africa. Think about what that means in terms of the opportunity, in terms of the future, in terms of the obvious fact, I believe, as evidenced by the demographics I’ve just shared, which is that what happens on that continent will impact the entire globe.”

“We also recognize just as it has been in the United States for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic. So, to that end, we are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health, but also the economy.”

On abolishing the Electoral College: “I’m open to the discussion. I mean, there’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States, and we need to deal with that. So, I’m open to the discussion.”

On packing the Supreme Court: “I will say that I am interested in having that conversation, and I’m open to this conversation about extending the number of people on the United States Supreme Court, about increasing the number of people on the United States Supreme Court.”

“I think everyone here recognizes how extraordinary space is. Whether it is satellites that orbit the Earth, humans that land on the moon, or telescopes that peer into the furthest reaches of the universe, space is exciting. It spurs our imaginations, and it forces us to ask big questions. Space, it affects us all, and it connects us all.”

“I just love the idea of exploring the unknown. And then there’s other things that we just haven’t figured out or discovered yet. You guys are gonna see, you’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes. With your own eyes! I’m telling you, it is gonna be unbelievable.”

On Cloud Computing: “No longer are you necessarily keeping those private files in some file cabinet that’s locked in the basement of the house. It’s on your laptop, and it’s then therefore up here in this cloud that exists above us, right? It’s no longer in a physical place.”

On Artificial Intelligence: “I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but, ultimately, what it is, is it’s about machine learning. And, so, the machine is taught, and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine – and we can predict then if we think about what machine, what information is going in – what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”

“Remember, age is more than a chronological fact. What else do we know about this population 18 through 24? They are stupid. That is why we put them in dormitories and they have a resident assistant! They make really bad decisions.”

“My mother used to, she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.’ So, all of this is part of the work of this group.”

At a campaign event in Detroit: “You better thank a union member for sick leave, you better thank a union member for paid leave, you better thank a union member for vacation time.”

At the same campaign event in Detroit: “Let’s just get through the next 64 days.”

At a campaign event in Atlanta: “And you all helped us win in 2020, and we gonna do it again in 2024.”

“We have to stay woke. Everybody needs to be woke. And you can talk about if you’re the wokist or woker, but just stay more woke than less woke.”

“Padam padam!”

“Happy Pride!”

“Bye, bye, bye!”

With the “Queer Eye” cast…

“Momala”

“It starts with an ‘M’ and it ends with ‘Ah,’ not ‘Er.’”

“Yeah, uh huh…”

“She’s smart. She’s strong. With Kamala you can’t go wrong!”

“Just, like, lather that baby up…”

“Big Sister General”

“What can be unburdened by what has been…”

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.”

“I’m doing a tour of the library here, and talking about the significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs, and there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children.”

“I think it’s very important – for us, at every moment in time, and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist in our present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates, not only to the past, but the future.”

“If you poll how young people feel about the climate and the warming of our planet, it polls as one of their top concerns. When we talk about what we are doing with student loan debt, polls very high. The challenge that we have as an administration is we gotta let people know who brung it to them. That’s our challenge.”

“I think that, to be very honest with you, I do believe that we should have rightly believed, but we certainly believe that certain issues are just settled. Certain issues are just settled. I do believe that we are living, sadly, in unsettled times.”

“Today the business of our work is for the council to report on the work that has occurred since our last meeting across these areas. We will today also discuss the work yet ahead, the work we must still do to continue to move forward.”

“He even called for termination of the United States Supreme, the cour– the supreme land of our nation, the United States constitution.”

“And by doing that, and all that that requires, which is the hard work, the practice, working as a team, knowing that you will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game, but no circumstance or event or moment will defeat your spirit.”

“There is this wonderful word that has a great meaning, and it’s called hypothesis, which means that you have an idea, and then it is well-accepted, it will be tested, and then you will learn whether it was correct or not, but there will be no pride associated with the hypothesis, because after all, it was a hypothesis, and then you will reconvene, and then create a new hypothesis.”

“What I think culture is, it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment, and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy, ‘cause, you know, it comes in the morning. We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life, and I think about it in that way, too. And we also, I think it’s very important that leaders, anyone who considers themselves a leader, really understands how anything they say would affect a real human being, as opposed to, you know, otherwise be a poet and write poetry. But if you wanna understand, I don’t mean to dismiss poetry at all, but if you wanna understand any concept, you have to ask questions like how would this affect a child to have a real understanding of what it is that you propose. And culture helps us do that.”

“We talked about those lids. So, here’s what I said to her. So you know how those lids on those Starbucks cups, they’re white, right? And so, if you wear lipstick, they get all over the lid. And so then I find myself in meetings, if I’m the only woman, so I keep taking the lid off and having my cup out, so that I don’t have that big lipstick mark on the lid. So I said, ‘Can we do something about the color of the lid?’”

“I love Venn diagrams, I really do. I love Venn diagrams. It’s just something about those three circles and the analysis about where there is the intersection, right? Yeah, I see people, you agree with me, right? So, okay, so I asked my team, I brought props.”

“Well, let me say, we’re gonna win, so it’s not gonna happen. But I think that, listen, we, today is actually I believe an anniversary in terms of Dr. King, right? And, um, and I was just in Selma, and we celebrated, well, acknowledged the 59th of Bloody Sunday. I think it’s really important that we as Americans always embrace our history, the parts that we’re proud of and the parts that we’re not proud of but that we can’t forget. And we should all agree that we should teach history. We should learn history if we’re to ever have an accurate idea of where we want to go and where we don’t want to go in the future. And that means also acknowledging the importance of diversity. It means acknowledging the importance of the fact that everyone should have equal opportunity to compete and equity and, of course, inclusion. That, you know, hey, let’s look around the room and see who’s not here and did we leave the door open?”

“Our election is about understanding the importance of this beautiful country of ours in terms of what we stand for around the globe as a democracy, as a democracy. We know there’s a duality to the nature of democracy. On the one hand, incredible strength when it is intact, what it does for its people to protect and defend their rights, their liberty, and their freedom. Incredibly strong, and incredibly fragile.”

“You know those little pocket warmers? They were like crack. You find some pocket warmers, oh, there’s the box that hasn’t been opened yet. Pull and open that box and get your hand warmers.”

“As a woman, there’s a balance to be struck between being tough and being a bitch.”

“Never let anyone take your joy from you. I call myself a joyful warrior, right? Never let anyone take your joy from you. You do what you gotta do. And isn’t that a wonderful way to live, to know you have purpose?”

