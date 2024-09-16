Report: Alleged Trump Assassin’s Book Encouraged Iran to Kill Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, the alleged attempted assassin who authorities apprehended Sunday after trying to kill former President Donald Trump, encouraged Iran to kill Trump in a book about the Ukraine war, according to excerpts circulated on social media.

New York Times Routh appears aligned with a neocon agenda and often posted about the Ukraine/Russian conflict. He tried to find volunteers to fight Russia. The interviewed Routh about his efforts to recruit volunteers to travel to Ukraine and fight in the war.

Routh appears to have been a Trump supporter in 2016 but turned against him by 2020. “Make Americans slaves again,” he posted earlier this year. Routh reportedly had a Harris-Biden bumper sticker on a truck outside his home in Hawaii and donated to Democrats’ fundraising machine.

“I would like to celebrate the amazing work of John Kerry that humbly and humanly handled the Iran deal which elated me and the world,” Routh wrote in a book titled Unwinnable War.

“I must take part of the blame for the retarded child that we elected for the next president that ended up being brainless, but I am man enough to say that I misjudged and made a terrible mistake and Iran I apologize,” Routh wrote. “You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and that dismantling of the deal.”

Routh also claimed in the book that Trump “perpetrated” January 6, a suggestion that mirrors Democrat talking points echoed in the media:

Politicians on the right and left condemned the attempted assassination, though establishment media immediately blamed Trump, and not Democrats, for supposedly inflammatory rhetoric that was responsible for political violence, they claimed. “Not one media outlet examined its own rhetoric or that of Kamala Harris and the Democrats against Trump,” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.