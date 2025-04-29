House Democrats are claiming that many suspected gang members deported by President Donald Trump’s administration were simply seeking “a better life” in the United States.

In a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Bennie Thompson (D-MS), and Gerald Connolly (D-VA) are seeking information regarding the Trump administration’s historic deal with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

The deal allows the United States to deport suspected MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members, now designated as foreign terrorists, to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) — a mega-prison with high security in El Salvador.

According to the Democrats, many of the suspected gang members deported by the Trump administration were simply seeking “a better life” for themselves in the United States.

The Democrats also claim that because many of the suspected gang members do not have criminal convictions in the U.S., they ought not to be classified as MS-13 or Tren de Aragua members.

Despite the Administration’s claims that all of the individuals removed to El Salvador were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, officials have been forced to acknowledge that “many of the [individuals] removed under the [Alien Enemies Act] do not have criminal records in the United States.” [Emphasis added] … And yet, despite the lack of evidence of criminality, despite the blatantly unconstitutional lack of due process, and despite a judge’s order to pause flights bound for El Salvador, the United States government sent hundreds of migrants, many of whom came here to seek protection from gang violence and a better life, to a notoriously brutal Salvadoran mega-prison and is paying that country to house them there. [Emphasis added]

Democrats, in recent weeks, have taken up the plight of the deported suspected gang members in El Salvador; several traveled to the Central American country in an attempt to get at least one of the CECOT inmates released and flown back to the United States.

This week, Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) filed Articles of Impeachment against Trump for what he claims is a “violation of due process” for suspected gang members deported to El Salvador.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.