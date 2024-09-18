A majority of Americans are worried about “non-citizens voting illegally” in November’s election, a Scripps News/Ipsos poll revealed Wednesday.

The poll is significant because the illegal migrant population in the United States was 11 million in 2022, according to Pew Research Center estimates published in July, although critics estimate those numbers to be much higher.

Nearly 2 million known gotaways evaded U.S. Border Patrol under the Biden-Harris administration, according to numbers released by Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security in April.

The poll asked respondents, “How concerned are you, if at all … about non-citizens voting illegally … in this year’s election?”

A majority (51 percent) were concerned, while 47 percent were not concerned, the poll found:

Very concerned: 36%

Somewhat concerned: 15%

Not very concerned: 18%

Not at all concerned: 29%

In turn, 54 percent of Americans support mass deportation of illegal migrants, while only 42 percent opposed, the poll found:

Strongly support 30%

Somewhat support 24%

Somewhat oppose 20%

Strongly oppose 23%

Skipped 4%

Forty-four percent of respondents said former President Donald Trump will do a better job handling immigration. Only 34 percent said Vice President Kamala Harris would.

The poll sampled 1,027 Americans from September 13 to 15 with a margin of error of 3.6 percentage points.

The polling comes as the media told Americans to expect election results in November to take a while, a warning that appears to preempt an expectation that Americans should know who wins the presidential election on Election Night.

Before modern technology, the results of close presidential elections were often announced in the early morning of the next day, such as occurred with the 1960 presidential election between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. Now, in the 21st century, close election results still take a similar amount of time or even longer, depending on the state in question. In 2020, election results were not determined until four days after Election Day.

The New York Times reported that Americans should not expect to know who won the 2024 presidential election on the night of the election because of “intense security measures required for counting mail-in ballots.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.